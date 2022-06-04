WIAA state track and field: Onalaska Luther's Koenig fights through pain for fourth in Division 3 girls 400

Rachel Koenig has had to race through the pain of shin splints for most of her senior track and field season at Onalaska Luther High School.

With her legs heavily taped, Koenig took a standing start in the Division 3 girls 400-meter dash and finished fourth on the podium in 59.75 seconds at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

“It was awesome,” Koenig said. “It was so nerve racking but once I got going, I just forgot all the nerves and had fun with it.”

Koenig, a Knights standout in basketball and volleyball, said the injury typically bothers her on meet days until it’s time to run. Despite the injury, Koenig recorded a win at the Onalaska Open on April 26 in the 400 and a third-place finish at the Coulee Conference meet on May 14.

“It hurts, but once you get going you don’t really feel it,” Koenig said. “All the adrenaline helps it go away. … It hurt quite a bit in warm-ups, but that’s typical at meets. Once I get going, it doesn’t bother me a ton.”

The injury is not what contributed to a standing start. Koenig said she’s never started on blocks in her high school career.

“I just wasn’t very comfortable with it and didn’t think to change that at the state level,” Koenig said.

The fourth-place finish brings an end to Koenig’s high school career with her now set to play basketball at the Division II level with Bemidji State University. Koenig tried to put the day in perspective after her trip to the state podium.

“It’s a beautiful tragedy,” Koenig said. “You’re sad it’s over, but there’s nothing to be sad about today.”

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

