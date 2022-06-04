WIAA state track and field roundup: Banks makes podium in Division 1 boys discus throw

Griffin Banks of Holmen High School had a throw of 160 feet, 1 inch in the Division 1 boys discus final on his last attempt, pushing him up the leaderboard from sixth to his finishing spot of fourth at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Holmen senior Kamryn McNally had two jumps of 17-¼ inch in the girls long jump, putting her 13th in the final.
Onalaska brought in three team points in the boys standings and five team points in the girls standings. Junior Alli Thomas had the Hilltoppers’ best finish of the day Saturday with a sixth-place finish (45.61 seconds) in the girls 300-meter hurdles.
Alexandra Thomas, Taylor Molling, Josie Blum and Isabela Gutierrez took seventh (4:05.02) in the girls 1,600-meter relay. Gutierrez also ran the 800, finishing 22nd with a time of 2:27.29.
Onalaska’s Ron Walters, Manny Putz, Nick Rudrud and Blake Burnstad took eighth (8:08.25) in the boys 3,200-meter relay final. Putz also finished ninth (9:17.35) individually in 3,200.
Kasey Barth, Nicky Odom, Sean Gilles and Braden Burke of Onalaska finished ninth (43.27) in the boys 400-meter relay.
Arrowhead won the Division 1 boys team championship with 49.5 points. Kimberly finished second (36 points), and Central finished third (35).
Division 2
Casidi Pheler of Arcadia got a podium finish in the girls pole vault, placing fourth at 10-9. Gabbi Pardoe of Black River Falls (10-0) finished eighth, and Macey Tauscher of West Salem (9-6) finished 11th.
Isaac Trohkimoinen, Daniel Wilson, Ben Lenz and Dominic Kreiling of Logan finished 10th (8:24.24) in the boys 3,200-meter relay.
Ryan Sokup of Arcadia finished ninth (11.69) in the boys 100, last out of those running after one competitor did not start. Sokup also took ninth (23.14) in the boys 200, while Trey Cowley of Black River Falls rounded out the field in tenth (23.37).
Sokup was the last leg of Arcadia’s 800-meter relay team with Joe Nelson, Landan Bremer and Joel Fernando that placed eight with a time of 1:33.06.
West Salem’s Mia Olson ran the girls 1600 and finished 15th with a time of 5:30.01, besting her seeding time of 5:32.48.
Tauna Janssen, Avali Bratberg, Kaylee Hauge and Quinn Wenthe of G-E-T finished sixth (4:08.50) while Prairie du Chien’s Teagan Radloff, Madi Fisher, Shayla Straka and Tannah Radloff took eighth (4:11.71) in the girls 1600-meter relay.
Meghan Nelson of Westby placed ninth (47.99) in the girls 300 hurdles. Johnathan Skemp of Aquinas finished 11th (9:36.88) in the boys 3200.
Division 3
Brookwood’s relay squad of Wyatt Maurhoff, Dylan Powell, Owen Radloff and Marshall Doll took a ninth-place finish (8:37.09) in the boys 3200-meter relay, winning the first flight of the final. Bangor’s squad of Gavin Benzing, Traevon Delaney, Isaiah Murphy and Nolan Langrehr (8:52.19) finished 14th.
Cashton junior Braylee Hyatt finished sixth in the girls 100 (13.22) and eighth in the 200(26.93), giving the Eagles team points in both races. Cashton sophomore Jack Schlesner took third in the boys high jump, battling the elements for a best leap of 6-2.
Raef Radcliffe of Melrose-Mindoro finished seventh (11.58) in the boys 100. De Soto senior Lilly Milliren ran a 17.09 in the girls 100-meter hurdles and finished 10th.
Photos: Day 2 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
C-FC's Wesley Pronschinsken competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
McDonell's Dan Anderson, center, competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius celebrates after the Division 2 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Wisconsin Dells' Hailey Anchor, left, competes in the Division 2 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner
Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig stands atop the podium after winning the Division 1 200-meter dash at the WIAA state track and field championships on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich
Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich
Menomonie junior Jayden Williams stands on the podium after finishing second place in the Division 1 triple jump on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Cadott's Gavin Tegels
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
Colfax's Molly Heidorn
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
Chi-Hi's Brayden Warwick
Chi-Hi's Brayden Warwick
Chi-Hi's Christian Crumbaker
Chi-Hi's Christian Crumbaker
Boyceville's Caden Wold
Boyceville's Caden Wold
Boyceville's Caden Wold
Gilman's Bailey Angell
McDonell's Dan Anderson leads the pack during the boys Division 3 3,200-meter run on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
McDonell's Destiny Baughman makes a Division 3 triple jump attempt on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse competes in the Division 2 300-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe runs the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet Saturday.
Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke competes in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Central's Isaac Dauffenbach reacts after finishing the Division 1 boys 400-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier runs in the Division 1 boys 400-meter dash at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning, right, and Nikita Lebbie celebrate their win in the Division 2 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Waupon's Lydia Aalsma competes in the Division 2 400 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig prepares to run the Division 1 400-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock runs to victory in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock, left, Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen compete in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
La Crosse Logan's Zay Boyd competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Arcadia's Casidi Pehler competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland's Julia Ackley competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland's Julia Ackley reacts after clearing 10 feet, 6 inches on her first attempt in the Division 2 girls pole vault during Saturday's WIAA state track and field.
Logan's Lauren Jarrett, left, and Julie Yang embrace after running the Division 2 girls 800-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Greendale Martin Luther senior Rogan Lee prepares to land in the sand pit during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
Greendale Martin Luther senior Rogan Lee lands in the sand pit during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
Beloit Turner senior Camden Combs takes off during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday. Combs won the event with a jump of 22 feet, 6½ inches.
Sun Prairie junior Cassie Siegel clears the bar during the Division 1 girls high jump at the WIAA state track and meet on Saturday.
Monona Grove junior Madeline Hogan clears the bar in the Division 1 girls high jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
Three Lakes/Phelps junior Kallie Volk lands in the Division 3 girls long jump pit during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
Franklin freshman Alaina Ortiz clears the bar in the Division 1 girls high jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
Madison Edgewood's Caden Thomas competes in the Division 2 boys high jump during Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Thomas won the event with a jump of 6 feet, 7 inches.
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Portage's Hunter Francis competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Webster's Ava Washburn competes in the Division 3 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 girls long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Caden Thomas competes in the Division 2 boys high jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Logan's Kalli Knoble competes in the Division 2 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Pardeeville's Devin Seth competes in the Division 3 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Cashton's Jack Schlesner competes in the Division 3 boys high jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland's Adrianne Bader competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet.
Umbrellas dot the stands Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
Volunteers set up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
Volunteers set up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
Umbrellas dot the stands Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
G-E-T senior Will Thompson runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe stumbles on the final hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
Logan senior Keenan Hass runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
G-E-T senior Will Thompson runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday.
Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday.
Athletes prepare to run the 100-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
Cashton junior Braylee Hyatt runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 3 state track and field meet on Saturday.
Logan senior Lauren Jarrett runs the 100-meter dash at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, competes in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the Division 2 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
From left, G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe, Mauston's Brie Eckerman and Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse compete in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, center, competes in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Competitors in the boys Division 1 3200 meter relay, including the Onalaska team, second from right, come down the track to take their place on the starting line Saturday at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse.
