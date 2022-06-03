WIAA state track and field: Westby freshman Gluch wins high jump for program's first girls state title

Westby High School freshman Erin Gluch impressed the field and won the girls high jump Friday at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The win is the first girls championship in any event in Westby program history.

Gluch was the only freshman in a field full of experienced jumpers, including the defending champion in Logan senior Logan senior Kalli Knoble.

Gluch was perfect on her first five jumps, securing the title at 5 feet, 5 inches without a foul. With the championship already clinched, Gluch attempted to make 5-6 but failed on three attempts.

“I didn’t expect to make all of my attempts on the first try,” Gluch said. “It feels really good.”

Knoble entered trying to defend her title as champion but had to settle for a fourth-place finish at 5-2.

Gluch celebrated her victory at the south end of the complex with a large group of family, Westby fans and coach Chris Yaske. Gluch, whose brother Eric is also competing at the state meet, said family support has been a consistent of her early high school career.

“My family has always been super supportive,” Gluch said. “They always come out to all of my meets. To have them here is really special.”

Addison Reimer of Lake Country Lutheran finished second at 5-4, and Madilyn Dogs of Kewaskum finished third at 5-3.

