WIAA state wrestling: Championship notebook

Meunier had a 3-2 lead by the end of the first period, but Frye reversed him early in the second before to take his final lead.

ANDERSEN OVERWHELMED: Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior also got to wrestle his final match in the middle of a full Kohl Center with the title on the line, but Oconto Falls sophomore Clayton Whiting was too much to overcome.

Whiting (48-1) went on the attack from the start and recorded a technical fall at the 2:53 mark of their 170-pound match.

Andersen fell behind 7-1 in the first period, and Whiting, who won at 152 pounds a year, kept piling it on until the tech fall.

SHRAMEK CLOSES GAP IN TOUGH MATCHUP: Blair-Taylor senior Logan Shramek wrestled Boyceville's Trett Joles earlier this seaosn and was pinned in 3:26. He met up with Joles again in Saturday night's Division 3 182-pound final and was pinned in 3:50.

But don't think the match was one-sided.

Joles (46-1), a junior who won at 182 last season and placed third at the weight as a freshman, had a lot of trouble finding his spot against Shramek, who was aggressive and defended well against Joles' shots.