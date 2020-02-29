WIAA state wrestling: De Soto's Aidan Brosinski wins significant medal

MADISON — He was focused and definitely in a groove as he completed his second WIAA individual state wrestling tournament early Saturday afternoon.
De Soto High School sophomore Aiden Brosinski wanted to finish his season Saturday night in front a packed house at the Kohl Center, but a semifinal loss on Friday left him competing for third place.
The second chance at finishing on a high note wasn't wasted as Brosinski (40-5) controlled Poynette's Gunnar Hamre (44-3) throughout a 9-4 victory in the Division 3 138-pound match to give the Pirates another step forward as a program and Brosinski another step forward in his career.
"I think he's been flying under the radar all year," De Soto coach Chad Johnson said of Brosinski. "He came out last night, and I don't if the better part of it was nerves, but it's tough to be in that spot."
Brosinski beat Auburndale's Dylan Baird 6-2 during De Soto's first invitational of the season, but Baird (34-11), as Johnson said, came to fight on Friday night and beat Brosinski 11-6.
"After his first takedown, I had to fight to try and get to my stuff," Brosinski said. "I ended up forcing some shots, and that didn't help me."
Brosinski is used to getting the first takedown, but Baird turned the tables on him to avenge that loss from early in the season.
"Kudos to that kid," Johnson said. "He's a senior, and he's having the tournament of his life."
But the important part of Brosinski's weekend came Saturday, when he won two matches to earn a third-place medal — De Soto's second in the last seven individual state tournaments and first since Lance Buckles finished fifth in 2016.
The Pirates were a powerhouse program when Johnson won a state championship at 215 pounds in 2010. De Soto had five state qualifiers that season, three the next two and two in 2013.
This state tournament marked the first time the Pirates had more than one state qualifier in seven years. Junior Cezar Garcia (40-6, 195) joined Brosinski as a qualifier this weekend.
"We had four wrestlers this year and added another one late in the season," said Brosinski, who remembers watching Johnson win the state championship. "Our coaches really try to get more kids wrestling, and we have a lot of wrestlers in the middle school right now, so that's exciting."
Johnson said the middle school team has a roster of "eight or 10" but any help in putting bodies around Brosinski and Garcia will be welcomed. It will take some time to build another competitive dual team, but Johnson — he followed up his two-time championship career with De Soto by winning three NCAA Division III titles at Augsburg (Minn.) — seems to have things headed the right direction.
Brosinski's performance, with three wins sandwiched around that loss, can help that process. He will take a 73-12 record into his junior season.
"I wholeheartedly agree that he is the best kid in the bracket," Johnson said of Brosinski. "I would take him to battle with me every time because he's the guy who is wrestling seven days a week.
"We excited for where he's going, and we preach the next best thing. When first is out of the question, you go for third, and you work to get it.
"There was no question in that (Hamre) match, and there was no question in the Nutter match."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX