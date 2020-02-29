WIAA state wrestling: De Soto's Aidan Brosinski wins significant medal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Kudos to that kid," Johnson said. "He's a senior, and he's having the tournament of his life."

But the important part of Brosinski's weekend came Saturday, when he won two matches to earn a third-place medal — De Soto's second in the last seven individual state tournaments and first since Lance Buckles finished fifth in 2016.

The Pirates were a powerhouse program when Johnson won a state championship at 215 pounds in 2010. De Soto had five state qualifiers that season, three the next two and two in 2013.

This state tournament marked the first time the Pirates had more than one state qualifier in seven years. Junior Cezar Garcia (40-6, 195) joined Brosinski as a qualifier this weekend.

"We had four wrestlers this year and added another one late in the season," said Brosinski, who remembers watching Johnson win the state championship. "Our coaches really try to get more kids wrestling, and we have a lot of wrestlers in the middle school right now, so that's exciting."