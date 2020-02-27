WIAA state wrestling: First day closes with plenty of Friday qualifiers

MADISON — Three Coulee Region competitors qualified for Division 1 semifinals Thursday during the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Holmen junior Sam Smith, Holmen senior Alex Pellowski and Tomah senior Marques Fritsche all won twice on Thursday and will compete in Friday night's semifinal round.
Smith (43-3) is a 113-pound semifinals after pinning his first two opponents. Smith, ranked fifth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, first pinned Milwaukee Marquette's Jaden Prom beofre posting an even bigger victory by pinning second-ranked Jaden Verhagen of Kaukauna in 1 minute, 36 seconds.
Up next for Smith is top-ranked Alec Hunter (40-1) of Oshkosh West in a semifinal round that begins at 7 p.m. Friday.
Pellowski (35-4), ranked fourth at 120, beat second-ranked Carter Ziebell of Slinger 5-0 in the quarterfinal round. That followed up a major decision over West De Pere's Trent Francois in the first round.
Pellowski's semifinal opponent is top-ranked Nicolar Rivera (46-0) of Stoughton.
Fritsche (21-0) joined them in the semifinals with a pair of decisions at 170. He advanced to the semifinals with a 7-5 quarterfinal victory over 10th-ranked Luke Stromberg (41-9) of Mukwonago. Fritsche, who is ranked third, faces Oconomowoc's Lincoln Willette (34-7), who is ranked sixth, in the semifinals.
Division 2 and 3 wrestlers competed to fill spots in the quarterfinal round, which takes place Friday morning.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T had four wrestlers win Thursday night to earn spots in that round, where they join sectional champs Tanner Andersen (40-9, 113) and Bryce Burns (44-3, 195), who had already qualified by winning sectional championships.
Sam Johnson (38-12, 138), Hunter Andersen (37-11, 170), Jacob Summers (39-9, 182) and Trevor Daffinson (29-5, 285) all won Division 2 preliminary matches Thursday night.
Prairie du Chien's Mike Rogge (43-6, 132), Traeton Saint (49-3, 160) and Bradyn Saint (47-6, 170) also won Division 2 matches Thursday and are in the quarterfinal round. West Salem/Bangor sophomore Evan Wolfe (40-8, 126) also advanced in Division 2.
Aquinas has three quarterfinal qualifiers in Division 3 in sophomore Joe Penchi (37-4, 132), Calvin Hargrove (24-10, 138) and Clay Berra (33-9, 285).
Pencho won by technical fall, and Hargrove pulled out an 11-9 win over Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer. Berra beat Random lake's Jordan Arendt (29-18) 9-4.
Westby sophomore Dylan Nottestad (40-11) is also a Division 3 quarterfinal qualifier.
Six Division 1 wrestlers are still alive in the consolation bracket after losing once on Thursday. Holmen's Carter Vetsch (46-7, 152) and Drake Schams (42-5), Tomah's Braden Bemis (21-19, 126) and Hayden Larson (36-13, 285) and Sparta's Corbin Hauser (19-4, 160) and Madden Connelly (22-14, 220) are those wrestlers.