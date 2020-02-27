WIAA state wrestling: First day closes with plenty of Friday qualifiers

MADISON — Three Coulee Region competitors qualified for Division 1 semifinals Thursday during the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Holmen junior Sam Smith, Holmen senior Alex Pellowski and Tomah senior Marques Fritsche all won twice on Thursday and will compete in Friday night's semifinal round.

Smith (43-3) is a 113-pound semifinals after pinning his first two opponents. Smith, ranked fifth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, first pinned Milwaukee Marquette's Jaden Prom beofre posting an even bigger victory by pinning second-ranked Jaden Verhagen of Kaukauna in 1 minute, 36 seconds.

Up next for Smith is top-ranked Alec Hunter (40-1) of Oshkosh West in a semifinal round that begins at 7 p.m. Friday.

Pellowski (35-4), ranked fourth at 120, beat second-ranked Carter Ziebell of Slinger 5-0 in the quarterfinal round. That followed up a major decision over West De Pere's Trent Francois in the first round.

Pellowski's semifinal opponent is top-ranked Nicolar Rivera (46-0) of Stoughton.