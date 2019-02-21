Try 1 month for 99¢

WIAA STATE WRESTLING MEET

Friday's Matches

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

113: Eighth-ranked Alex Pellowski, Holmen (42-9) vs. top-ranked Cody Minor, Ashwaubenon (42-1)

170: Second-ranked Kalyn Jahn, Holmen (47-2) vs. 10th-ranked Levi Smith, Eau Claire Memorial (28-5)

Morning consolation

120: Eighth-ranked Jon Bailey, Sparta (33-2) vs. sixth-ranked Cade Willis, Union Grove (33-3)

160: 13th-ranked Marques Fritsche, Tomah (42-8) vs. seventh-ranked Carter Duerkop, Eau Claire North (29-8)

182: 11th-ranked Drake Schams, Holmen (38-11) vs. fourth-ranked Jake Deates, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (15-1)

220: 16th-ranked Garet Pfaff, Sparta (30-10) vs. eighth-ranked Jack Pluta, Germantown (39-10)

285: Sixth-ranked Jesse Fiers, Holmen (41-11) vs. eighth-ranked Mike Iverson, Wisconsin Rapids (24-11)

DIVISION 2

Morning quarterfinals

106: Second-ranked Cale Anderson, Viroqua (44-2) vs. fourth-ranked Grant Geiger, Brillion (41-2); seventh-ranked Tanner Andersen, Mel.-Min./G-E-T (40-9) vs. third-ranked Caleb Meunier, Winneconne (46-2)

113: Fourth-ranked Josh Frye, Viroqua (44-5) vs. second-ranked Quintin Gehrmann, Jefferson (35-3)

126: Second-ranked Julian Purney, Mel.-Min./G-E-T (47-1) vs. seventh-ranked Koy Murphy, Freedom (32-12)

138: Second-ranked Traeton Saint, Prairie du Chien (40-6) vs. eighth-ranked Mitchel Harmon, Bloomer/Colfax (33-2); sixth-ranked Dalton Schams, West Salem/Bangor (27-4) vs. third-ranked Ethan Schwartz, Denmark (32-6)

145: Sixth-ranked Austin Mowery, Westby (40-9) vs. second-ranked Ben Durocher, Wrightstown (40-8)

160: Eighth-ranked Joe Hess, West Salem/Bangor (39-9) vs. seventh-ranked Colton Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco (37-8)

195: Second-ranked Tyler Hannah, Viroqua (38-2) vs. 11th-ranked Logan Melstrom, Ellsworth (27-6)

DIVISION 3

Morning quarterfinals

126: 10th-ranked Aiden Brosinski, De Soto (33-5) vs. second-ranked Jack Severin, Kewaunee (46-1)

145: Fourth-ranked James Gjefle, Brookwood (36-9) vs. top-ranked Jake Baldwin, Coleman (42-1)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.