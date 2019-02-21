WIAA STATE WRESTLING MEET
Friday's Matches
DIVISION 1
Semifinals
113: Eighth-ranked Alex Pellowski, Holmen (42-9) vs. top-ranked Cody Minor, Ashwaubenon (42-1)
170: Second-ranked Kalyn Jahn, Holmen (47-2) vs. 10th-ranked Levi Smith, Eau Claire Memorial (28-5)
Morning consolation
120: Eighth-ranked Jon Bailey, Sparta (33-2) vs. sixth-ranked Cade Willis, Union Grove (33-3)
160: 13th-ranked Marques Fritsche, Tomah (42-8) vs. seventh-ranked Carter Duerkop, Eau Claire North (29-8)
182: 11th-ranked Drake Schams, Holmen (38-11) vs. fourth-ranked Jake Deates, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (15-1)
220: 16th-ranked Garet Pfaff, Sparta (30-10) vs. eighth-ranked Jack Pluta, Germantown (39-10)
285: Sixth-ranked Jesse Fiers, Holmen (41-11) vs. eighth-ranked Mike Iverson, Wisconsin Rapids (24-11)
DIVISION 2
Morning quarterfinals
106: Second-ranked Cale Anderson, Viroqua (44-2) vs. fourth-ranked Grant Geiger, Brillion (41-2); seventh-ranked Tanner Andersen, Mel.-Min./G-E-T (40-9) vs. third-ranked Caleb Meunier, Winneconne (46-2)
113: Fourth-ranked Josh Frye, Viroqua (44-5) vs. second-ranked Quintin Gehrmann, Jefferson (35-3)
126: Second-ranked Julian Purney, Mel.-Min./G-E-T (47-1) vs. seventh-ranked Koy Murphy, Freedom (32-12)
138: Second-ranked Traeton Saint, Prairie du Chien (40-6) vs. eighth-ranked Mitchel Harmon, Bloomer/Colfax (33-2); sixth-ranked Dalton Schams, West Salem/Bangor (27-4) vs. third-ranked Ethan Schwartz, Denmark (32-6)
145: Sixth-ranked Austin Mowery, Westby (40-9) vs. second-ranked Ben Durocher, Wrightstown (40-8)
160: Eighth-ranked Joe Hess, West Salem/Bangor (39-9) vs. seventh-ranked Colton Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco (37-8)
195: Second-ranked Tyler Hannah, Viroqua (38-2) vs. 11th-ranked Logan Melstrom, Ellsworth (27-6)
DIVISION 3
Morning quarterfinals
126: 10th-ranked Aiden Brosinski, De Soto (33-5) vs. second-ranked Jack Severin, Kewaunee (46-1)
145: Fourth-ranked James Gjefle, Brookwood (36-9) vs. top-ranked Jake Baldwin, Coleman (42-1)