WIAA state wrestling: Hannah outlasts Burns to qualify for Division 2 195-pound title match

MADISON -- After having his arm raised in victory, Prairie du Chien High School senior Truck Hannah made his way past the mats and toward the tunnel that led to a locker room of the Kohl Center.

He ran onto the practice mats and made his way to the end before dropping into a couple of spontaneous shots at an visible wrestler. He clapped his hands three times before finally letting out the emotion with a bit of a yell.

Hannah knew how important his WIAA Division 2 195-pound semifinal match against Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T's Bryce Burns was on Friday night, even if he would never admit it.

He acknowledged that it was a battle that plenty of people were waiting to see, and couldn't say enough good things about how Burns performed in Hannah's 3-1 overtime victory that sent him to his second state championship match.

"He's a reason why I am where I am," Hannah (52-0) said of Burns (45-4). "He's always been close, and he keeps getting closer, but I got it done."

Hannah got it done with good positioning on an overtime shot and beat Burns for the second time this season. He recorded a sudden victory over Burns to win the Bi-State Classic championship.