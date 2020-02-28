WIAA state wrestling: Hannah outlasts Burns to qualify for Division 2 195-pound title match

MADISON -- After having his arm raised in victory, Prairie du Chien High School senior Truck Hannah made his way past the mats and toward the tunnel that led to a locker room of the Kohl Center.
He ran onto the practice mats and made his way to the end before dropping into a couple of spontaneous shots at an visible wrestler. He clapped his hands three times before finally letting out the emotion with a bit of a yell.
Hannah knew how important his WIAA Division 2 195-pound semifinal match against Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T's Bryce Burns was on Friday night, even if he would never admit it.
He acknowledged that it was a battle that plenty of people were waiting to see, and couldn't say enough good things about how Burns performed in Hannah's 3-1 overtime victory that sent him to his second state championship match.
"He's a reason why I am where I am," Hannah (52-0) said of Burns (45-4). "He's always been close, and he keeps getting closer, but I got it done."
Hannah got it done with good positioning on an overtime shot and beat Burns for the second time this season. He recorded a sudden victory over Burns to win the Bi-State Classic championship.
The score was tied at 1 after Hannah recorded an escape in the second period, and Burns did the same thing in the opening seconds of the third.
Those points were hard to find as the two spent most of their matching tying up, pushing away and hand-fighting. Hannah's escape came with 1:34 left in the second and Burns' with 1:54 left in the third.
The end came when Burns took a shot, and Hannah secured a front headlock. Seconds later, Hannah was able to shift himself behind Burns for the winning takedown 40 seconds into overtime.
"My hands were heavier late in the match, and I slowly worked on him," Hannah said. "I needed to bring them heavy the whole time so he felt me more."
Hannah will face Wrightstown junior Quincy Klister (44-3) in the championship match Saturday night. Hannah is in his second straight title match and was runner-up as a junior.
Klister is ranked third by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, right behind No. 1 Hannah and No. 2 Burns.