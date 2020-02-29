WIAA state wrestling: Holmen's Alex Pellowski issues challenge after third-place finish

Smith (44-5), a junior, finished his individual season with a pin of Appleton North's Michael Smith (34-12). Smith finished that match in 2:37.

Both were dominant in their final matches at the Kohl Center.

Pellowski took care of Roth with a cradle and responded well to a semifinal loss to Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera.

"I knew that was going to be a really hard match to win," Pellowski said of the semifinal. "I accepted that I would probably lose that match before it started, but I gave it my all.

"I knew I'd have to catch him in something to win, and that didn't happen, so I moved on to (Saturday)."

Pellowski advanced to the third-place match by pinning Mukwonago's Jason Wisinski in the consolation semifinal. Smith lost his consolation semifinal to Burlington's Jaden Bird (37-7) in a 13-4 match.

BURNS TAKES MOMENTUM TO TEAM STATE: Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior Bryce Burns doesn't side step his intentions for his final individual state tournament.

"I kind of had a gross taste in my mouth after what happened (Friday) night," said Burns, who lost in overtime to Prairie du Chien's Truck Hannah in a Division 2 195-pound semifinal. "My goal was to come here and be a state champion.