MADISON — Alex Pellowski and Kalyn Jahn put together dominant performances to lead Division 1 qualifiers at the WIAA individual state wrestling meet on Thursday.
Pellowski, a Holmen High School sophomore, and Jahn, a Holmen senior, are both headed to the semifinals after turning in nothing but one-sided victories at the Kohl Center.
Pellowski (42-9) started his 113-pound bracket with an 11-0 win over Janesville Craig’s Juan Armas and followed that up with a 13-2 victory over Slinger’s seventh-ranked Michael Parker (37-10) in the quarterfinals.
“I knew about (Armas) because I beat him by a similar score earlier this year,” said Pellowski, who is ranked eighth at his weight. “Against (Parker), I took him down and turned him to go up 4-0, and then I just kept taking him down.”
Pellowski meets Ashwaubenon junior Cody Minor (42-1) in the semifinal round Friday night. Minor is ranked first in the state and placed third at 106 pounds last season.
Jahn (47-2, 170 pounds) continued his season with a 42-second pin and 15-0 technical fall in the first two rounds. Jahn, a state runner-up as a junior, is ranked second in the state and meets 10th-ranked Levi Smith (28-5) in the semifinals.
Jahn pinned Sussex Hamilton’s Connor Sinks in 42 seconds to begin his afternoon and closed it out with a 15-0 victory over fourth-ranked Colin Schuler (42-8) of Hortonville. The quarterfinal win took just 3:09.
Holmen senior Jesse Fiers (41-11) nearly joined them in the semifinals after recording a pin in the first round. Fiers, ranked sixth, battled fifth-ranked Isaac Klarkowski (31-5) of the Green Bay co-op to overtime before falling 3-1. Fiers tied the match at 1 with an escape in the third period before Klarkowski took the victory.
Sparta senior Garet Pfaff (30-10) was also stopped in the quarterfinals at 220. Pfaff beat Pewaukee’s sixth-ranked Josh Keskinen (43-8) 5-3 in overtime during the first round, but fifth-ranked Matt Brewster (39-5) of Watertown sent Pfaff to the consolation bracket with a 12-6 quarterfinal victory.
Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson (35-10, 113), Sparta’s Jon Bailey (33-2, 120), Tomah’s Marques Fritsche (42-8, 160) and Holmen’s Drake Schams (38-11, 182) all lost in the first round but are alive in the consolation bracket. They all wrestle Friday morning and continue as long as they win.
Division 2 and 3 wrestlers — those who weren’t sectional champs — competed for spots in Friday morning’s quarterfinal round.
Melrose-Mindoro’s Tanner Andersen (40-9, 106) and West Salem/Bangor’s Dalton Schams (27-4, 138) advanced to quarterfinals with solid victories.
Andersen pinned his opponent in 1:21 and gets to face third-ranked Caleb Meunier of Winneconne (46-2) on Friday morning. Schams, ranked sixth, had a pair of takedowns and a reversal to get by Chilton’s Maverick Ott (33-11), and he faces Denmark’s third-ranked Ethan Schwartz (32-6) next.
De Soto freshman Aiden Brosinski (33-5, 126) and Brookwood senior James Gjefle (36-9, 145) advanced to Division 3 quarterfinals after Brosinski picked up a 7-0 victory and Gjefle a pin in 4 minutes.
Brosinski, ranked 10th, runs into second-ranked Jack Severin (46-1) in the next round, and fourth-ranked Gjefle draws top-ranked Jake Baldwin of Coleman (46-1).
Aquinas freshman Joe Penchi (31-4, 120) and junior Clay Berra (11-18) lost their first-round matches in Division 3. Penchi was handed an 8-1 defeat and Berra pinned.