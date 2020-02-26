WIAA state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas group of four ready for the Kohl Center

Clay Berra isn’t sure where he would be today had he not pulled out the performance of his career — to that point — in a WIAA Division 3 wrestling sectional to qualify for his first individual state tournament.
The Aquinas High School senior doesn’t question his motivation in any situation, but giving himself a confidence boost made a big difference in his athletic career with the Blugolds.
“It showed me I could do it,” Berra said Tuesday as he prepared for his second state wrestling tournament, which takes place this weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison. “I wanted to keep going (after state). I was at every open mat of the summer, and it led into my football season and now wrestling again.”
As a junior, Berra was a state qualifier with an 11-17 record. He was pinned in 51 seconds during his only state match, but the experience of the weekend has stuck with Berra.
He enters the 285-pound bracket of this state tournament with a 32-9 record and ranked ninth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. While teammate Joe Penchi said that Berra is still the same teammate he was a year, it is easy to see that things have changed on the mat.
“He’s a big guy who likes to throw kids just like he was last year,” Penchi said. “His goal was to get back down (to state) and do the best that he can, and now he has the chance to do that.”
So does Penchi, a 132-pound sophomore who is making his second state appearance. Penchi takes a 36-4 record with him to Madison, and he makes the trip with teammates Berra, Noah DeGroot and Calvin Hargrove.
DeGroot, a senior, is 16-8 at 195 pounds. Hargrove, a freshman with a 23-10 record, competes at 138.
“The most I have ever taken there is three, so this group has taken us to another level,” Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said. “I’m really happy for these guys to get down there.”
Berra’s spark since the end of last season has only gotten stronger. The offseason commitment was followed by a breakthrough football season for the Blugolds, and that shouldn’t have hurt anyone’s confidence for wrestling.
All four state qualifiers helped Aquinas in a 7-4 season that included its first WIAA playoff appearance in seven years and first playoff win in seven years.
Berra was a difference-maker at right tackle on offense and nose tackle on defense as that program built some excitement around it. The same excitement is building around a wrestling program that finished second in the MVC and posted significant victories over Tomah and Sparta along the way.
“We had the stands full of kids who were excited to watch a dual,” Berra said. “Some of them didn’t even know what was going on, but they were yelling and engaged with what we were doing on the mat.”
DeGroot had to re-engage with wrestling after a separated shoulder end his football season and forced him to ease into a wrestling season for which he had high hopes before the injury.
You have free articles remaining.
“State was something I thought about in wrestling back when I was still playing football,” DeGroot said. “After I got hurt, it changed things, but I still wanted to get out there.”
Stanek didn’t rush DeGroot back to the mat, and the senior picked up his schedule after the Bi-State Classic and had a strong start before running into tough competitors like Prairie du Chien’s Tyler Hannah and Holmen’s Drake Schams and suffering pins.
But DeGroot took those matches for what they were, learned from them and moved on.
He was pinned in his final two matches at the Westby Sectional on Saturday, but a convincing win over Mineral Point’s Daniel Nordstrom in the semifinal round made him a state qualifier for the first time.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to get him healthy enough to get him in some duals and see what happened,” Stanek said. “Once was saw him regain confidence in his physical abilities and gain confidence in his shoulder, we knew he was 100 percent.
“I think the important thing for Noah is his mindset. He gets himself ready to go, and when he steps on the mat, he’s ready for whatever awaits him.”
Penchi and Hargrove have done a lot to help each other — just like senior Charlie Langeberg did with Berra — get to Madison.
Penchi started the season with experience and used that to show Hargrove what high school wrestling was all about.
Hargrove said he knew what to expect to an extent, but certain experiences gave him quick lessons on what he faced at a new level of competition.
“I think wrestling (Tomah’s Nate Boulton) was big,” Hargrove said. “He’s a good wrestler, but that’s a match that I thought I could win. I wrestled slow and got beat (13-8), and it showed me I have to wrestle faster and have better conditioning.”
Stanek also said the Boulton match represented a significant moment for Hargrove, who placed third at the sectional.
“He got beat up a little physically there in a senior-freshman thing,” Stanek said. “Technically, I don’t think he’s that far off from Nate, but Nate showed him the level of intensity that he needs to bring to matches and practice.
“After that, we saw him beat (Tyler) Jahn from Holmen and (Sparta’s Vince) Polhamus in some really good matches.”
Penchi had to win three sectional matches after losing in the semifinal round, but he did so to finish second. His motivation this year is a first-round loss in his first state tournament.
“Joe has been so excellent this year,” Stanek said. “Outside of the wrestling room, he’s doing the things he needs to do and being very disciplined. His recovery os good, his training is excellent.
“We’ve seen a good season of growth from freshman to sophomore year, and he expects to win every time he steps on the mat. He’s put himself in position to believe that.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX