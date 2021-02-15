WIAA state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas looks to build on state performance

Malin, especially as a freshman at 160, turned heads all season with his accomplishments. Stanek believes that will just continue for Malin, also a significant contributor to the Aquinas football team as that season unfolded.

“I think if people didn’t know who he was when the season started, they do now,” Stanek said. “I had a lot of coaches come up to me and ask, ‘Is he just a freshman?’

“I think I knew what he was capable of after having him in the (practice) room, but he comes to practice to practice. I think the biggest thing with him is that he is so relentless in every offensive position. He’s always looking to score the next points of the match, whether he is on top, bottom or on his feet.”

Stamina is also on the side of Malin, who got stronger as matches continued. Opponents able to hang with him early usually faltered late after spending so much time on the defensive.

But there are certainly challenges ahead. Filling weights isn’t always easy despite having enough bodies, and the postseason competition will continue to be good.

The Blugolds won’t just have to have a good season, they will need a great one if the path continues to go through schools like Iowa-Grant/Highland, Mineral Point, Fennimore and Lancaster.