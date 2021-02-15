WIAA state wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas looks to build on state performance

The chatter began while celebrating a big day at Wausau East High School, and Aquinas wrestling coach Deke Stanek wasn’t disappointed to hear it.
He wasn’t about to bring it up because what happened Saturday required its own attention.
The Blugolds sent four qualifiers to the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament, and all four made the return trip with a medal. It was a big deal for a program on the rise.
But the owners of those medals wanted to talk about what’s next.
“This sets the table for us to have a chance to do some special things,” Stanek said. “We have our entire regional team back because we had no seniors.
“I hate to talk about making team state right now, but we talked about it a little bit Saturday night. They brought it up, and it’s something that has to come from them. It has to be self-driven and not coach-driven.”
It has to be on the list of goals for next season because it’s realistic. A lot still has to fall into place due the deep field of Division 3 competitors that await, but there is no reason the Blugolds can’t challenge.
Sophomore Tate Flege (16-4) led the individual charge in Wausau with a third-place finish at 126 pounds. Junior Joe Penchi (14-2) and freshmen Jake Fitzpatrick (16-4) and David Malin (17-3) all placed fourth at 145, 106 and 160, respectively.
Stanek said he knew all four could medal, but he’s been around the sport long enough to not expect it. An eight-man bracket vs. the typical 12-man bracket changed the medal landscape, but everyone won at least two matches to help end the season with an exclamation point.
“I hate to say surprised because I knew the guys were capable,” Stanek said. “Placing as high as we did with all four of those guys was icing on the cake and pretty special for us.”
It feels just as good for all involved to look at what could be in store about a year from now.
Not only do all four of those wrestlers return, but so does the rest of the regional lineup — as Stanek pointed out — and injured competitors Calvin Hargrove, Preston Horihan and Ashton Hollett.
Hargrove, who will be a junior, and Horihan and Hollett, who will be seniors, were all injured during the football season and weren’t available for the reduced schedule the Blugolds wrestled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hargrove was a state qualifier as a freshman, and Hollett a sectional qualifier that year. Stanek is excited about what they can all bring back to the lineup around other returning pieces.
While Flege and Penchi were the known commodities from the list of state qualifiers when the season began, Fitzpatrick and Malin became instrumental pretty quickly.
Malin, especially as a freshman at 160, turned heads all season with his accomplishments. Stanek believes that will just continue for Malin, also a significant contributor to the Aquinas football team as that season unfolded.
“I think if people didn’t know who he was when the season started, they do now,” Stanek said. “I had a lot of coaches come up to me and ask, ‘Is he just a freshman?’
“I think I knew what he was capable of after having him in the (practice) room, but he comes to practice to practice. I think the biggest thing with him is that he is so relentless in every offensive position. He’s always looking to score the next points of the match, whether he is on top, bottom or on his feet.”
Stamina is also on the side of Malin, who got stronger as matches continued. Opponents able to hang with him early usually faltered late after spending so much time on the defensive.
But there are certainly challenges ahead. Filling weights isn’t always easy despite having enough bodies, and the postseason competition will continue to be good.
The Blugolds won’t just have to have a good season, they will need a great one if the path continues to go through schools like Iowa-Grant/Highland, Mineral Point, Fennimore and Lancaster.
But with Malin, Fitzpatrick, the unquestionable background of Penchi and Flege and a load of experience eligible to help, the next step is far from impossible.
“Between them and the other depth we know we will have the freshmen we know are coming in next year,” Stanek said, “we should have really high goals.”
COLLECTION: WIAA state wrestling photos and stories
Cale Anderson has been near the top of the mountain since he joined the Viroqua High School wrestling team as a freshman.
Photos from Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Individual Wrestling State Tournament at Adams-Friendship High School in Adams, Wis.
The Aquinas High School wrestling team advanced four qualifiers to the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament, and all four brought home …
Photos from Saturday's WIAA Division 3 Individual Wrestling State Tournament at Wausau East High School in Wausau, Wis.
Rhett Koenig could bank on loads of experience despite being a freshman while wrestling for a WIAA Division 2 state championship last year.
Holmen High School junior Parker Kratochvill wrestled his way to a fourth-place finish in the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament at K…
Photos from Saturday's WIAA Division 1 Individual Wrestling State Tournament at Kaukauna High School in Kaukauna, Wis.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX