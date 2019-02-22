MADISON -- It would be hard to plan a better first day of the WIAA individual state wrestling meet than the one enjoyed Thursday by Holmen High School senior Kalyn Jahn.
Jahn needed just 42 seconds to pin his first opponent in the Division 1 170-pound bracket and just 3:09 to score 15 points and beat his second foe by technical fall.
Considering that the quarterfinal win came over the state’s fourth-ranked wrestler -- Hortonville’s Colin Schuler (43-8) -- makes it sound even better.
“It probably couldn’t have (gone better),” Jahn said while watching matches at the Kohl Center today. “I didn’t even know who I was going to wrestle -- I never do -- but I wanted to control the match, and I controlled (Schuler) from the beginning.”
Jahn (47-2) said there is value in winning matches quickly but that there is also value in mat time at any tournament. Instead of winning by taking Schuler down, letting him up and repeating, Jahn tried to work some things on the mat.
“I wrestled all 15 points, but I didn’t pin him,” said Jahn, a state runner-up as a junior. “I turned him a bunch of times but I couldn’t get it.”
Jahn will be joined by junior teammate Alex Pellowski (42-9) in tonight’s semifinal round.
Pellowski, who won twice by major decision on Thursday, meets top-ranked Cody Minor (42-1) of Ashwaubenon in a 113-pound semifinal.
Jahn, ranked second, squares off with 10th-ranked Levi Smith (28-5) of Eau Claire Memorial. He said he had a good workout at the Kohl Center on Friday morning to get ready for the that match.
Jahn and Pellowski also had the pleasure of watching teammates Drake Schams and Jesse Fiers stay alive in consolation bouts Friday morning. Schams (39-11) pinned Jake Deates (15-2) of Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in 2:19, and Fiers (41-11) took care of Wisconsin Rapids’ Mike Iverson (24-12) in 3:46.
Schams and Fiers lost matches on Thursday -- Fiers won his first-round match and lost in the quarterfinals -- but made the most of their first opportunities in Friday’s consolation round.
“That’s fun to watch,” Jahn said of the success achieved by Pellowski, Schams and Fiers. “That’s what I care about -- how the team does. It’s great seeing everyone do well.”
Schams and Fiers are scheduled to wrestle one more time today in the 1:45 p.m. session.