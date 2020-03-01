WIAA state wrestling: Mel.-Min./G-E-T's Hunter Andersen comes through in the clutch

Fritsche and Oconomowoc’s Lincoln Willett were scoreless heading into the third period of their semifinal before Fritsche scored four points for a 4-0 victory. After being awarded one point, Fritsche escaped for another with 1:22 left, then doubled his lead with 47 seconds to go.

Fritsche matches up with Whitefish Bay Dominican’s Da’jun Johnson (36-0) in the finals.

SHRAMEK GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE: Blair-Taylor senior Logan Shramek gave up a late point in his Division 3 182-pound semifinal that tied his match with Rosholt’s Reese Anderson (40-7) at 1.

But Sharmek found a way to break that tie and beat Anderson 3-1 and advance to a title match on Saturday night.

Shramek will face Boyceville’s Trett Joles (45-1) in the finals.

CLOSE CALLS: Prairie du Chien’s Matt Rogge and West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe lost their semifinals by one point each.

Rogge (44-7), a junior 132-pounder, went scoreless into the third period before Luxemburg-Casco’s top-ranked Lucas Joniaux (46-5) broke the tie with an escape and held on for the win.