WIAA state wrestling: PdC's Rhett Koenig goes to OT for Division 2 title

MADISON — Rhett Koenig had nothing to lose Saturday night and wrestled like it.

The Prairiei du Chien High School freshman Rhett Koenig certainly wasn't much of an underdog for his Division 2 106-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state tournament.

Portage sophomore Chase Beckett already held two victories over Koenig when they locked horns on the middle mat at the Kohl Center, but Koenig had an idea of what he had to do to turn the tables.

Koenig pushed the pace and never backed down to Beckett on the way to a 7-5 sudden victory that made him perfect in state title matches.

"I brought my offense," Koenig (51-6) said after the victory. "In the other two, he came to me, and he's the one who has been in on all the shots.

"I couldn't figure him out for the longest (time), and he's racked up a lot of points on me. I had to slow him down."

He couldn't have done it without a critical stretch of 9 seconds at the end of the second period.