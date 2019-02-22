MADISON — Four Coulee Region wrestlers secured Saturday matches in the consolation brackets with wins during Friday afternoon sessions at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center.
Sparta High School senior Garet Pfaff, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T freshman Tanner Andersen, Westby junior Austin Mowery and West Salem/Bangor senior Joe Hess are a win away from wrestling for third place or a loss away from wrestling for fifth.
Pfaff (32-10, Division 1 220 pounds) won twice on Friday after losing his quarterfinal match on Thursday. Pfaff’s second consolation match was a 3-2 victory over Shawano’s Keith Tourtillott.
Andersen (41-10, Division 2 106) lost his first match on Friday but pulled out a pin in 1:59 against East Troy’s Wyatt Kegley (37-10) in the consolation round.
Mowery (41-10, Division 2 145) also split two matches on Friday after receiving a first-round bye and getting Thursday off. Mowery came back from losing by technical fall to beat Medford’s Zeke Sigmund (27-7) 2-1 in the consolation.
Hess (40-10 Division 2 160) was pinned in his quarterfinal match but recovered to take care of Amery’s Kale Hopke (35-10) in 52 seconds to earn the chance to wrestle for third or fifth place.
Opponents for all four were determined during Friday night’s semifinal round.