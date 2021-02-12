WIAA state wrestling: Viroqua's Cale Anderson chases Division 2 title

The summer wasn't one that was very familiar to Cale Anderson.
The Viroqua High School wrestler was preparing for his senior season, and the tournaments in which he was accustomed to competing were shut down.
Anderson, at the time a three-time WIAA state qualifier, wasn't about to let that stop him from making the most of his final year with the team. So while the official competition wasn't possible, Anderson found some on his own.
"I still practiced four days a week in the summer because I really just enjoy wrestling," Anderson said. "And on weekends, I'd try to go to different clubs around the state to get some good competition.
"I didn't get a tournament every weekend, but I knew some guys and talked to them about what we could do."
Anderson, who won a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship on Saturday and qualified for his fourth individual state tournament, said he traveled regularly to Muscoda, Wis., and took a few trips to Eau Claire, Wis., to complement his workout schedule.
Riverdale's Ashton Miess, Stratford's Gavin Drexler and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner became regular workout partners for Anderson as he prepared to bump up from 132 pounds to 152.
Drexler and Brenner won Division 2 state titles, and Miess placed fifth last season before the COVID-19 pandemic began its interference with daily life. Anderson settled for sixth place as a junior because an injury forced him to forfeit his final two matches.
But he is out for another medal when he competes with eight other local qualifiers at Adams-Friendship on Saturday. The WIAA has split the tournament among three sites. Eight Coulee Region qualifiers head to Wausau, Wis., for Division 3 competition, and three drive to Kaukauna, Wis., for Division 1.
Anderson (20-0) takes a 162-13 career record to Adams-Friendship in search of a fourth state medal. But after two third-place performances at 106 before the sixth-place finish as a junior, he wants to end his last tournament on top.
He is ranked second to Two Rivers senior Bailey Thelen (13-0) by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Anderson opens with a quarterfinal match against Freedom senior Ben Bredael (14-2) during a round that begins at 10 a.m. If he and Thelen each win twice, they square off in the finals at 5 p.m.
Prairie du Chien has seven individual qualifiers for Adams-Friendship with sophomore Rhett Koenig (16-1) leading the way and trying to win his second straight state title. Koenig won at 106 last season and is at 113 on Saturday.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T junior Tanner Andersen (19-0) is also on the local list of Division 2 entrants. After placing fourth at 113 as a sophomore, Andersen enters Saturday with a No. 1 ranking.
Anderson intends to wrestle in college but hasn't yet made a decision his destination. He said there are opportunities for him to compete and that those are being weighed against his choice to pursue a career in physical therapy.
He also wants to show up to that first practice — wherever it may be — as a state champion, and Saturday represents his final chance to do that.
Anderson felt like he had a good start to the season after being part of Viroqua's football team, which opted to play a fall schedule. That gave a sense of normalcy to a season that was going to be unique to say the least and kept him in shape.
"I think that was a benefit to him and all of our wrestlers who played," Viroqua wrestling coach Eric Anderson said. "It got the kids back in the routine of working out and coming to practice again.
"We had kids out there competing and being active. If we didn't have football, we'd have some kids who really hadn't been involved in athletics since last March. Having a football season was a great lead-in (for winter sports) and something the kids needed."
Cale took advantage and wrestled quadrangular dual meets like tournaments. While giving the team what it needed in his matches, he made sure to fine-tune what he wanted to do as an individual.
And Cale's senior season has been about points.
"I'm just trying to score as many points as I can," he said. "Wrestling within myself and wrestling my match is important, and I focus on that. But I'm out there to score as many as I can because that opens up some of the things I want to work on or give me more chances to do what I'm best at."
Cale wasted little time in explaining what a final tournament means to him. It being his last in a Viroqua singlet isn't easy, but the chance he won't receive again after Saturday isn't lost on him.
"It's definitely exciting," he said when asked of the overriding feeling of his fourth state tournament. "Yes, there is a serious side to it, but I've been excited about all of them just like I am this one."
Eric also seeks a balance between the two, considering the extra stock he holds on Cale's success as his dad. The two have competed together for years, and the work culminates Saturday at Adams-Friendship.
"I guess it's a bit of both," said Eric, who then paused before continuing. "It's tough, but it's also exciting because I'm really happy for him to get this chance."
Mason Baumgartner, Prairie du Chien
Cole Fitzpatrick, Logan/Central
Jake Fitzpatrick, Aquinas
Rhett Koenig, Prairie du Chien
Ryder Koenig, Prairie du Chien
Tate Flege, Aquinas
Tanner Andersen, Mel.-Min./G-E-T
Maddox Cejka, Prairie du Chien
Parker Kratochvill, Holmen
Luke Kramer, Prairie du Chien
Joe Penchi, Aquinas
Cale Anderson, Viroqua
Aiden Brosinski, De Soto
Matt Rogge, Prairie du Chien
David Malin, Aquinas
Carter Vetsch, Holmen
Bradyn Saint, Prairie du Chien
Cezar Garcia, De Soto
Dylan Nottestad, Westby
Chris Rogstad, Blair-Taylor
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX