WIAA state wrestling: Viroqua's Cale Anderson, PdC's Koenig and Saint qualify for finals

Saint (17-0) advanced to the championship bout with a late third-period escape for a 4-3 win over second-ranked Devin Wasley of St. Croix Central in the semifinals. Saint, ranked third, won by pin in the quarterfinals and meets tiop-ranked Jared Stricker (16-0) of Ashland in the finals.

Logan/Central sophomore Cole Fitzpatrick (9-3) is still alive for third place at the Division 1 Kaukauna Sectional, along with Holmen's Parker Kratochvill (132 pounds) and Carter Vetsch (170).

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T junior Tanner Andersen (126) puts his 20-1 record on the line in an effort to place third in Division 2. He was beaten in the quarterfinals but came back for a pin in the consolation round to stay alive. Prairie du Chien's Maddox Cejka (132) is also alive in the chase for third place in Division 2.

Aquinas has four wrestlers with their eyes on third place at the Division 3 state tournament in Wausau.

Sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick (15-3, 106), sophomore Tate Flege (14-4, 126), junior Joe Penchi (13-1, 145) and freshman David Malin (16-2, 160) each lost once and headed to consolation matches. All still have a chance at third place if they can keep winning.