WIAA state wrestling: Viroqua's Cale Anderson, PdC's Koenig and Saint qualify for finals

Viroqua High School senior Cale Anderson turned a big second period into a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship match, and Prairie du Chien sophomore Rhett Koenig kept alive his hope at a second straight title at Adams-Friendship this afternoon.
The two will be joined by Prairie du Chien senior Bradyn Saint as the three Coulee Region representatives in state finals tonight.
Second-ranked Anderson (22-0), who has finished third twice before an injury led to a sixth-place finish as a junior, wrestles top-ranked Bailey Thelen (15-0) of Two Rivers in the 152-pound finals.
Anderson beat Freedom's Ben Bredael by major decision in the quarterfinals before holding off Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka 5-4 in the semifinals. Anderson scored all five of his points against Kostka in the second period and fought off two third-period points for the victory.
Thelen won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches by decision, getting by Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer (11-5) by a 7-3 score in the semifinal round.
Koenig (18-1), who is ranked first, won by pin in the quarterfinals before a 2-1 win over second-ranked Treyton Ackman of Spencer/Marshfield Columbus in the semifinals.
Koenig draws third-ranked Luke Dux (14-2) of Neillsville's co-op program in the championship bout.
Saint (17-0) advanced to the championship bout with a late third-period escape for a 4-3 win over second-ranked Devin Wasley of St. Croix Central in the semifinals. Saint, ranked third, won by pin in the quarterfinals and meets tiop-ranked Jared Stricker (16-0) of Ashland in the finals.
Logan/Central sophomore Cole Fitzpatrick (9-3) is still alive for third place at the Division 1 Kaukauna Sectional, along with Holmen's Parker Kratochvill (132 pounds) and Carter Vetsch (170).
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T junior Tanner Andersen (126) puts his 20-1 record on the line in an effort to place third in Division 2. He was beaten in the quarterfinals but came back for a pin in the consolation round to stay alive. Prairie du Chien's Maddox Cejka (132) is also alive in the chase for third place in Division 2.
Aquinas has four wrestlers with their eyes on third place at the Division 3 state tournament in Wausau.
Sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick (15-3, 106), sophomore Tate Flege (14-4, 126), junior Joe Penchi (13-1, 145) and freshman David Malin (16-2, 160) each lost once and headed to consolation matches. All still have a chance at third place if they can keep winning.
De Soto junior Aiden Brosinski (16-1, 152) and senior Cezar Garcia (14-2) are alive in Division 3 brackets. Brosinki won his quarterfinal bout but lost in the semifinals. Garcia lost his quarterfinal before winning a consolation match.
Westby's Dylan Nottestad (220) and Blair-Taylor's Chris Rogstad (285) have yet to wrestle their first consolation matches after losing in quarterfinal matches.