MADISON — Blair-Taylor High School senior Lauren Steien finished seventh and ninth in two races at the WIAA Division 2 girls swimming and diving meet on Friday.

Steien was seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 8.57 seconds and ninth in the 100 butterfly in 58.88 seconds at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.

Steien, who competes for the Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor co-operative program, was a state qualifier in all four of her seasons.

She qualified in the 100 butterfly four times, finishing fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth. Steien also qualified twice in the 200 individual medley and placed eighth and 10th in that event.

