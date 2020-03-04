WIAA team state wrestling: Holmen prepares for Arrowhead in D1; PdC and Mel.-Min./G-E-T match up in D2

Holmen holds a definite advantage at the early weights with Parker Kratochvill (41-6, 106), Sam Smith (44-5, 113) and Alex Pellowski (37-5, 120), while Arrowhead has to be considered the favorite in matches at the middle of the lineup. There could be some good matches at the higher weights, though.

The matchup as a whole has Lulloff brushing up on all tiebreakers in case they come into play for his team (17-4).

"It looks kind of lopsided at each weight when you look at the matches," he said. "It's going to come down to bonus points and mainly how you lose.

"We'll prepare any way we can to get a win over Arrowhead and move on. You don't have to win by 10 or 20 (points), you just have to win."

Division 2

We know that either Prairie du Chien or Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T will wrestle for a state championship on Saturday afternoon, but we won't know which one gets the chance until they face off in a semifinal that morning.

We also know to expect a smattering of great matchups from loaded lineups on each side.

Matchups could change based on what coaches think outcomes could be, but as of now, three matches will feature state qualifiers in Prairie du Chien champion Rhett Koenig (51-6) vs. Carson Koss (42-9) at 106, Mel.-Min./G-E-T runner-up Hunter Andersen (39-12) vs. Bradyn Saint (49-8) at 170 and installment No. 3 of Prairie du Chien champion Truck Hannah vs. third-place Bryce Burns (47-4) at 195.

