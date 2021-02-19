WIAA team state wrestling: Holmen shows postseason consistency

Both have seen their roles grow but been contributors since joining the team. While they received some guidance along the way, they also had to figure out how to become contributors on their own as they handle the pressure of joining such an established program.

“I don’t treat anyone any differently,” Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said. “It doesn’t matter what level, the expectations are there, and you have to do whatever you are capable of doing,

“It’s not wins and losses. It’s effort and showing improvement. It’s making good decisions in your training. That’s what I preach, and I think that might lessen the pressure for some of the younger kids who are on the team.”

Freshman Preston Kratochvill made a big splash in the Holmen lineup this season. He takes a 16-1 record into the state tournament after competing at 126 during regional and sectional meets.

Having older brother, Parker, already in the program likely helped on some level, but the freshman said the transition has been a comfortable one.

“It’s been a big step, and it’s a lot different than youth wrestling,” Preston said.

“The standards are a lot higher, but that’s not a bad thing.”