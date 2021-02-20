WIAA team state wrestling: PdC second in Division 2; Holmen loses Division 1 quarterfinal

ADAMS, Wis. — After a dominant finish to its semifinal victory, the Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team fell just short of securing the school’s first championship, falling by a 40-31 final to Amery at the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament on Saturday at Adams-Friendship High School.

The Blackhawks fell behind the Warriors early, before a pin by Rhett Koenig at 120 pounds helped close the gap to 13-12. Matt Rogge earned six points via pin for Prairie du Chien at 152 pounds, but Brogan Brewer was disqualified for stalls at 160 pounds to leave the math working against the Blackhawks, down 34-21 with three matches remaining.

After a major decision for Chase Fisher at 170 pounds and a pin for Bradyn Saint at 182 pounds, the Blackhawks were out of viable wrestlers for the final match at 195 pounds, with undefeated state champion Kale Hopke from Amery looming.

“He got stalled out of the match, but he was truly trying to battle,” Prairie du Chien coach Mike Rogge said of Brewer’s bout. “It didn’t come down to just one match, it comes down to 14 matches. Going in we knew where we needed to be, and we definitely had the ammo to win this state championship, but it was just a couple of executions here and there. We definitely left some points on the table.”