WIAA to discuss fate of spring sports next week

The WIAA has yet to cancel the spring sports season despite Gov. Tony Evers move Thursday to close all public and private schools for the remainder of the school year and to extend the statewide "safer at home" order until May 26 in response to COVID-19.

But the organization "will discuss the membership's options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting on April 21," according to a Thursday release from the WIAA.

"The executive staff has discussed the best and worst case scenarios with the possibility schools may close for the remainder of the school year," the release stated. "Those will be reviewed with guidance from the Board of Control to determine the best course of action."

Last week, the University of Wisconsin extended the cancellation of events on its campus through June 30, which eliminated the possibility of the WIAA hosting state tournaments at UW venues.

The events affected by UW extending its cancellation of campus events are the individual and team boys tennis tournaments, the boys golf championship and the state softball tournament, which were to be held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, University Ridge Golf Course and Goodman Diamond, respectively.

The WIAA had previously postponed "all athletic participation" in response to orders from Evers on March 13 and March 18 that had closed public and private schools through April 24. Evers new order closes public and private schools for the remainder of the school year.