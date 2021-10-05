WIAA tournament roundup: Tomah, Arcadia/Independence girls golf teams win sectionals, qualify for state

RICE LAKE — For the third straight year, the Tomah High School girls golf team has earned a trip to the WIAA state tournament.

The Timberwolves, who were ranked fifth in Division 1 in the latest poll from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, had three of the top five finishers to win Tuesday’s Rice Lake Sectional at Turtleback Golf Course.

Senior Sophie Pokela shot a 3-over-par 74 and trailed only Stevens Point junior Riley Pechinski by two strokes, while junior Amelia Zingler shot an 80 and was fourth and classmate Brin Neumann was one stroke behind in fifth.

Junior Madeline Ewers shot a 94 and tied for 22nd to round out Tomah’s combined 329, which edged New Richmond by two strokes.

Onalaska finished third as a team with a 349 and missed a trip to state, though seniors Allison Balduzzi and Kiya Bronston qualified as individuals; Balduzzi shot an 82 and finished sixth overall, while Bronston shot an 83, tied for seventh and won a tiebreaker.

Pokela carded a 1-under 34 on the front nine to lead all golfers. She entered the back nine without a bogey and with positive momentum after picking up a birdie on the par-4 ninth.

Pokela was unable to maintain that momentum, though, as she bogeyed the par-4 10th and 11th holes. She also bogeyed the par-5 14th and double-bogeyed the par-4 17th, but she birdied No. 13 — a par-3 — to secure a spot near the top of the leaderboard.

Zingler carded a 39 on the front nine and a 41 on the back despite double-bogeys on Nos. 4 and 18, a par-3 and a par-5, respectively. Neumann shot a 41 on the front and a 40 on the back for her 81, while Ewers shot a 46 on the front and a 48 on the back.

The Timberwolves were seventh at state in 2019 and fifth in 2020, and they will look to continue their trend of higher finishes next week at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

The first round is slated for Monday, and Tomah will be joined by other top-ranked teams in Middleton (No. 1), Westosha Central (No. 2), Brookfield Central (No. 3), Union Grove (No. 4), Hamilton (No. 6), Waunakee (No. 7) and Bay Port (No. 9).

Appleton North, Cedarburg and Brookfield East also qualified for the team tournament.

Division 2

Wisconsin Dells Sectional

WISCONSIN DELLS — Arcadia/Independence qualified for the state tournament by winning the Wisconsin Dells Sectional with a combined 376, well in front of second-place Madison Edgewood (392).

It’s the co-op’s first trip to state, though Arcadia qualified on its own six times — most recently in 2018 — and once with C-FC.

Senior Hallie Tulip led Arcadia/Independence with a 10-over 82, which tied her with Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt for medalist.

Junior Whitney Sonsalla (tied for seventh, 92) was also in the top 10, while senior Kenzie Wolfe shot a 97 to take 12th and juniors Ithzel Cossio and Ahnna Bautch tied for 26th by shooting 105s.

Aquinas finished eighth as a team by combining to shoot a 436.

Arcadia/Independence, which was ranked fifth in Division 2 in the latest poll from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, will be joined at state by top-ranked Prescott, second-ranked The Prairie School, third-ranked St. Croix Central and ninth-ranked Freedom.

Madison Edgewood, which is tied for 10th in the rankings, has won 15 state titles since 2001 and edged fourth-ranked Lakeside Lutheran by four strokes on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Division 2 Altoona Subsectional

ALTOONA — Aquinas and Onalaska Luther each have three qualifiers for sectionals; singles players and doubles teams that advanced to semifinal matches in Flight 1 and finals in remaining flights on Tuesday earned spots at sectionals..

The Blugolds will send Danica Silcox at No. 1 singles, Kate Fortney at No. 2 singles and Charlee Gauger/Cecilia Skemp at No. 1 doubles, while the Knights will send Cate Bruemmer at No. 3 singles, Elle Bolstad/Jada Wahl at No. 1 doubles and Emily Gronholz/Emma Larson at No. 2 doubles.

Silcox beat Viroqua’s Allison Zube 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semis, while Fortney earned a pair of straight-set victories. Gauger/Skemp beat West Salem’s Tessa Deal/Calista Robaczewski 6-0, 6-2.

Bolstad/Wahl topped Black River Falls’ Mayla Engebretson/Hannah Lane 6-2, 6-2; Bruemmer beat Aquinas’ Emily Bakalars and West Salem’s Madison Olson in straight sets; and Gronholz and Larson also won two matches in straight sets.

West Salem will be represented in two flights at sectionals: Megan Johnson at No. 1 singles and Rebekah Knudson/Grace Waldhart at No. 3 doubles.

Johnson beat Onalaska Luther’s Emily Yehle 6-3, 6-1, while Knudson/Waldhart topped Aquinas’ Nora Dickinson/Grace Levere in straight sets and Onalaska Luther’s Makayla Boldt/Rileigh Olson in three sets.

Viroqua’s Cammie Leer/Anneka Cress won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles to earn a spot at sectionals.

