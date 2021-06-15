WIAA track and field: Gyllander sisters are 'heart and soul' of La Crosse Aquinas girls team

Sara was also part of the 400 relay that finished third at Monday’s Onalaska Luther Regional, while Grace was second in the long jump and triple jump to only Royall senior Jessica Brueggeman, the division’s top athlete in both of those events.

Lilly won the 300 hurdles and was fourth in the 100 hurdles at regionals, while Gretta — who is an alternate in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relay teams — narrowly missed qualifying for sectionals in the high jump, in which she finished fifth.

“We get to cover a more broad area, and everyone has their strengths,” Grace said. “It’s great that we can put people in those and help us get better as a team.”

Some of those strengths have come naturally, while others have been honed over the course of their careers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For example, Aquinas sprint coach Chris Carley is very particular about his relay teams and pays close attention to detail in hopes of improving chemistry among the runners. For Grace and Sara, a level of comfortability already existed.

“It’s great to know that I can trust her,” Grace said. “If something happens ... we bounce back, but I know that she’ll always be there.

“We ride in the same car, so she’ll be here either way,” she added with a laugh.