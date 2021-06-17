WIAA track and field: La Crosse Aquinas boys win Division 3 sectional title

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Behind victories from senior Lukas Beck and strong performances in the distance and relay events, the Aquinas High School boys track and field team won Thursday's WIAA Division 3 Boscobel Sectional.
The Blugolds totaled 99 points, well in front of second-place Lancaster (68).
Beck won the 100-meter dash (10.88 seconds) and 200 (22.42) and was also part of Aquinas' 400 relay team, which won the event in 44.16.
Freshman Collin Conzemius, who finished second in the 100 (11.12), was on that 400 relay team along with senior Mathew Reuteman and junior David Malin.
The top four finishers in each event at sectionals advance to the D3 state meet.
Reuteman, Collin Conzemius, Ryan Conzemius and Nick Drye gave the Blugolds a win in the 1,600 relay (3:29.10), while Reuteman, Malin, Joseph Savoldelli and Quinn Miskowski finished third in the 800 relay (1:34.02).
Ryan Conzemius took second in the 400 (50.73), while Miskowski was fourth in the long jump (20-¾).
Senior Andrew Skemp won the 3,200 in 9:57.66 and was second in the 1,600 (4:32.11). Junior Alec Taylor was third in the 3,200 (10:03.43), while freshman Jonathan Skemp was fourth (10:18.91).
De Soto senior Cezar Garcia won the high jump (6-4), while Cashton freshman Jack Schlesner was third (6-2).
Onalaska Luther junior Eli Bolstad won the pole vault (12-0), while senior teammate Micah Schibbelhut was third (11-6).
Brookwood junior Dan Peterson finished second in the 200 (22.84) and third in the 400 (50.98). He was also part of the Falcons' 3,200 relay team — along with senior Cristian Barrientos, sophomore Dylan Powell and freshman Brady Hansen — which finished third in 8:45.65.
Melrose-Mindoro junior Raef Radcliffe finished fourth in the triple jump (40-10¾).
Cashton sophomore Colin O'Neil, freshman Jake Wall, junior Onesimo Tirado-Lopez and senior James Harter finished fourth in both the 400 relay (45.68) and the 800 relay (1:34.37), the latter of which was a school record.
Cashton senior Adelynn Hyatt qualified for the girls state meet in four events, as did classmate Annie Schreier.
Hyatt won the high jump (5-4) and finished second in the 100 hurdles (15.36).
Schreier won the shot put (34-9) and finished second in the long jump (16-4¼).
Those two combined with senior Jaiden Hansbery and sophomore Braylee Hyatt to win the 400 relay (50.97) and the 800 relay (1:46.83), the latter of which was a school record.
Braylee Hyatt also finished second in the 100 (13.02).
The Cashton girls finished third as a team with 64 points, just six points behind sectional champion Royall. Aquinas finished fifth (38).
The Blugolds will be sending three relay teams to the state meet.
Sophomore Macy Donarski, sophomore Sara Gyllander, freshman Maddie Murphy and junior Andrea White finished fourth in the 400 relay (51.71); Donarski, White, Sara Gyllander and senior Grace Gyllander finished third in the 800 relay (1:48.97); and White, Sara Gyllander, Grace Gyllander and senior Karlie Meyer finished fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:10.72).
Meyer also qualified in the 1,600 by finishing third (5:24.97), while classmate Lilly Gyllander finished third in the 300 hurdles (48.58).
De Soto junior Trinity Vento finished fourth in the 200 (27.29), while senior Natalie Randa finished fourth in the high jump (5-2).
Onalaska Luther senior Emmaline Hagedorn finished fourth in the shot put (33-4).
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee