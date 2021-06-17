WIAA track and field: La Crosse Aquinas boys win Division 3 sectional title

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Behind victories from senior Lukas Beck and strong performances in the distance and relay events, the Aquinas High School boys track and field team won Thursday's WIAA Division 3 Boscobel Sectional.

The Blugolds totaled 99 points, well in front of second-place Lancaster (68).

Beck won the 100-meter dash (10.88 seconds) and 200 (22.42) and was also part of Aquinas' 400 relay team, which won the event in 44.16.

Freshman Collin Conzemius, who finished second in the 100 (11.12), was on that 400 relay team along with senior Mathew Reuteman and junior David Malin.

The top four finishers in each event at sectionals advance to the D3 state meet.

Reuteman, Collin Conzemius, Ryan Conzemius and Nick Drye gave the Blugolds a win in the 1,600 relay (3:29.10), while Reuteman, Malin, Joseph Savoldelli and Quinn Miskowski finished third in the 800 relay (1:34.02).

Ryan Conzemius took second in the 400 (50.73), while Miskowski was fourth in the long jump (20-¾).

Senior Andrew Skemp won the 3,200 in 9:57.66 and was second in the 1,600 (4:32.11). Junior Alec Taylor was third in the 3,200 (10:03.43), while freshman Jonathan Skemp was fourth (10:18.91).