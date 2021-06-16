WIAA track and field: La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens juggles throws with football

WEST SALEM — Martell Owens didn’t throw exactly the way he wanted to at Monday’s WIAA Division 2 West Salem track and field regional.
His left wrist is still bothering him after injuring it during a football camp, but the bottom line was qualifying for Thursday’s Osceola Sectional. That meant the Logan High School junior, no matter the distances, had to be among the top four in the shot put and discus.
The competition in West Salem was tough, but Owens was ready for it.
His discus sailed 141 feet, 5 inches, and that was good for third place. His shot put flew 47-2¼, and that gave him fourth place with a nearly 3-foot cushion over fifth.
“I feel like I could have done more,” Owens said after the shot put concluded. “But I also know I have to be ready for the fight in Osceola, and that’s what I’m ready for.”
Owens will compete in Osceola on Thursday, head home, get as much sleep as he can and hit the road Friday morning on a trip to Fargo, N.D. He has to be there by 6 p.m. for the start of the next football camp on his summer tour.
Because if the pandemic taught competitive kids anything, it’s how to multitask. With winter, alternate fall and spring sports seasons overlapping and piling up on each other, Owens is ready to juggle track and field with football for another week if he can have one more good meet.
And he made sure he was as busy as possible while trying to figure out his future. The summer before senior season is always busy for football players. That’s when they draw the attention of college coaches and emphasize additional work to what their high school coaches expect.
For Owens, that means attending as many camps as he can to show that he is ready to play the defensive line on another level. He’s already been to camps hosted by the University of Iowa and Iowa State and attended a U.S. national camp in Joliet, Ill.
“I’ve been able to show my skills in front of a lot of good college coaches,” Owens said. “I’ve been talking to some great colleges the last few weeks, and they are helping get me ready to do what I need to do for my senior year.”
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Owens set the tone for a new season with a monster performance during a 20-10 win over Central on April 23. The RiverHawks had no answer for his pressure and physicality and were beaten for the only time.
Owens can move, and channeling the tools he has through the avenues are going to make him an even more dangerous player in the MVC this fall. But that job faces a condensed calendar with track season still going and the first football practice for the upcoming season scheduled for Aug. 2.
Owens, who played five games in the spring and had 32 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception, said his summer schedule also includes remaining visits to North Dakota, Upper Iowa and Minnesota State-Mankato. More could be added to that list.
"It's hard with so many things going on, but my coaches have been helping me find the best way to do things," Owens said. "There was a chance that I was going to miss (track) sectionals, but my coaches are finding ways for me to do this and compete in front of the college (football) coaches.
"It's going way smoother than I thought it would. The main thing is to be as easy as I can on my body while still getting in the work that has to be done. We've had track practices at different times, and that's helped me find time I need for football, too."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX