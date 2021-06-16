WIAA track and field: La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens juggles throws with football

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And he made sure he was as busy as possible while trying to figure out his future. The summer before senior season is always busy for football players. That’s when they draw the attention of college coaches and emphasize additional work to what their high school coaches expect.

For Owens, that means attending as many camps as he can to show that he is ready to play the defensive line on another level. He’s already been to camps hosted by the University of Iowa and Iowa State and attended a U.S. national camp in Joliet, Ill.

“I’ve been able to show my skills in front of a lot of good college coaches,” Owens said. “I’ve been talking to some great colleges the last few weeks, and they are helping get me ready to do what I need to do for my senior year.”

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Owens set the tone for a new season with a monster performance during a 20-10 win over Central on April 23. The RiverHawks had no answer for his pressure and physicality and were beaten for the only time.

Owens can move, and channeling the tools he has through the avenues are going to make him an even more dangerous player in the MVC this fall. But that job faces a condensed calendar with track season still going and the first football practice for the upcoming season scheduled for Aug. 2.