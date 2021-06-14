WIAA track and field regionals: Division 2 roundup

VIROQUA — Westby High School senior Grace Hebel posted one victory and two second-place finishes to become a triple qualifier for Thursday's WIAA Division 2 Whitewater Sectional.

Hebel won the long jump (16-4¼), placed second in the 100 (12.81 seconds) and helped Westby's 1,600 relay team place second in a time of 4:17.86 at Monday's Viroqua Regional.

The top four regional finishers advance to sectional competition, and the top four sectional performers in Divisions 2 and 3 advance to the state meet at UW-La Crosse on June 25-26.

Westby teammate Meghan Nelson, a sophomore, qualified from the regional in four events. She was second in the 300 hurdles (49.98), third in the pole vault (9-0) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.84) while running one leg for the 1,600 relay as the Norsemen pieced together a team score of 116 that was only beaten by Lodi (144).

Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa won the triple jump (36-9), was second in the 100 hurdles (15.76) and helped the 400 relay team win in 52.81. The Blackhawks placed fifth as a team (63).

Westby's boys were sixth (61½) and Viroqua's boys seventh (48) in a meet won by Richland Center (148). Lodi (116½) was second and Mauston (84½) third.