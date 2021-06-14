WIAA track and field regionals: Division 2 roundup

VIROQUA — Westby High School senior Grace Hebel posted one victory and two second-place finishes to become a triple qualifier for Thursday's WIAA Division 2 Whitewater Sectional.
Hebel won the long jump (16-4¼), placed second in the 100 (12.81 seconds) and helped Westby's 1,600 relay team place second in a time of 4:17.86 at Monday's Viroqua Regional.
The top four regional finishers advance to sectional competition, and the top four sectional performers in Divisions 2 and 3 advance to the state meet at UW-La Crosse on June 25-26.
Westby teammate Meghan Nelson, a sophomore, qualified from the regional in four events. She was second in the 300 hurdles (49.98), third in the pole vault (9-0) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.84) while running one leg for the 1,600 relay as the Norsemen pieced together a team score of 116 that was only beaten by Lodi (144).
Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa won the triple jump (36-9), was second in the 100 hurdles (15.76) and helped the 400 relay team win in 52.81. The Blackhawks placed fifth as a team (63).
Westby's boys were sixth (61½) and Viroqua's boys seventh (48) in a meet won by Richland Center (148). Lodi (116½) was second and Mauston (84½) third.
Westby senior Brett Jorgenson won the 100 (11.23) and 200 (22.76) and helped his 1,600 relay team qualify with a fourth-place finish (3:40.53). Junior teammate Evan Gluch also qualified with a victory in the pole vault (14-0).
Senior Nick Schneider led the Blackhawks with second-place finishes in the shot put (47-0) and discus (120-0). He also ran with Viroqua's fourth-place 400 relay team (46.4). Sophomore teammate Miles Daniels placed second in the 1,600 (5:01.72) and ran with Viroqua's third-place 1,600 relay team (3:39.87).
Prairie du Chien Regional
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Prairie du Chien's girls tied for seventh place with 52 points, and its boys placed eighth with 27.
Sophomore Teagen Radloff was third in the 400 (1:05.46), senior Meg Katsung third in the pole vault (8-3) and junior Nicole Rickleff third in the shot put (31-0¼) to lead the girls.
Junior Ryan Wall was third in the pole vault (11-0) and fourth in the discus (122-11) and is the boys team's only sectional qualifier.