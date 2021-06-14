WIAA track and field regionals: La Crosse Logan boys win Division 2 title

"I think we thought we could have a good chance in the relays state-wise with me in there. I wouldn't have minded staying in the hurdles, but I like this."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Knoble ranks second in the state among Division 2 performers in the high jump, and she matched her season best. The performance in the long jump was Knoble's best.

Knoble ran with freshman Julie Yang and seniors Lauren Boge and Avery Trohkimoinen in the 400 relay and Yang, Trohkimoinen and junior Elsa Hirsch in the 800 relay.

Yang and Trohkimoinen also finished first and second in the 200 with respective times of 26.58 and 26.74, Boge was third in the long jump (15-9¼) and Hirsch placed third in the pole vault (8-6).

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau junior Quinn Wenthe also had a big night in West Salem with victories in the 100 hurdles (16.1) and 300 hurdles (48.44) and a qualifying performance with the Red Hawks' winning 1,600 relay (4:18.23). Wenthe is the state's top Division 2 300 hurdler with her season-best time of 46.91.

Senior Rachel Amoth not only ran with that relay, she secured sectional spots by winning the triple jump (33-4) and placing second to Knoble in the long jump (15-11½) and high jump (5-2). She helped the Red Hawks win the team championship with 163 points.