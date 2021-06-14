WIAA track and field regionals: Onalaska boys, girls sweep Division 1 championships

BARABOO, Wis. — The Malecek triplets were at it again Monday night, and the number of victories they piled up between them for Onalaska High School will make for a busy Thursday of trying to qualify for the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet.

Lydia Malecek won the 800-meter run (2:16.94), Amalia Malecek the 1,600 (5:25.35) and Kora Malecek won the 3,200 (10:50.62) as the Hilltoppers won the Baraboo Regional on Monday with a score of 129 points.

Lydia Malecek also ran with the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams, which finished in 4:06.04 and 9:54.99, respectively. Amalia Malecek, Alli Thomas and Jillian Lonning teamed to run with her on the 1,600 relay, and Kora Malecek, Aubrey Clements and Carolyn Kerns teamed with her to run the 3,200 relay.

They advance with the rest of the top four finishers in each event for the Madiosn Memorial Sectional on Thursday. The top three finishers in that meet advance to the state meet at UW-La Crosse on June 26.

Onalaska's boys also won a team championship with140 points after a big performance by senior Landon Peterson, who won the 110 hurdles (14.68), 300 hurdles (39.55) and long jump (22 feet, 1 inch) and ran with Onalaska's winning 1,600 relay (3:35.64).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}