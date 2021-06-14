WIAA track and field roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys first, Cashton girls second at Division 3 regional

ONALASKA — Geoff Wilhelmy is always careful that his Aquinas High School track and field team doesn't tire itself out when it competes in a WIAA regional so that it has enough energy to perform well at a sectional.

But that doesn't mean the Blugolds can't shine at regionals, as was the case for the boys team Monday night.

The Aquinas boys won a Division 3 regional at Onalaska Luther High School with 136½ points, comfortably in front in Kickapoo/La Farge and Onalaska Luther, which tied for second with 111 points.

It's just the first step in what the Blugolds hope is run at a second straight team state title after earning one in 2019; the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're very happy. We got most of the people that we wanted to get through through, and that's the biggie," Wilhelmy said. "You've got to restrain yourself at regionals because Thursday, obviously, is sectionals. (The) competition will be much tougher."

The top four finishers in each event of the Onalaska Luther Regional advance to the Boscobel Sectional on Thursday, as Wilhelmy mentioned, and Aquinas will be well represented.