WIAA track and field roundup: La Crosse Aquinas boys first, Cashton girls second at Division 3 regional

ONALASKA — Geoff Wilhelmy is always careful that his Aquinas High School track and field team doesn't tire itself out when it competes in a WIAA regional so that it has enough energy to perform well at a sectional.
But that doesn't mean the Blugolds can't shine at regionals, as was the case for the boys team Monday night.
The Aquinas boys won a Division 3 regional at Onalaska Luther High School with 136½ points, comfortably in front in Kickapoo/La Farge and Onalaska Luther, which tied for second with 111 points.
It's just the first step in what the Blugolds hope is run at a second straight team state title after earning one in 2019; the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're very happy. We got most of the people that we wanted to get through through, and that's the biggie," Wilhelmy said. "You've got to restrain yourself at regionals because Thursday, obviously, is sectionals. (The) competition will be much tougher."
The top four finishers in each event of the Onalaska Luther Regional advance to the Boscobel Sectional on Thursday, as Wilhelmy mentioned, and Aquinas will be well represented.
Senior Lukas Beck, who was dealing with a herniated disc earlier this season, is looking to defend his state title in the boys 100- and 200-meter dashes and began the postseason with victories in both; he won the 100 in 10.81 seconds and the 200 in 22.37.
"It's just unfortunate he was deprived (of his junior season because of the pandemic)," Wilhelmy said. "But we're just delighted he's back and gets another opportunity to do great things."
Beck was also part of the 400 relay team — along with senior Mathew Reuteman, freshman Collin Conzemius and sophomore David Malin — which won the event in 44.15.
The team also got victories from Quinn Miskowski (long jump, 19 feet, 9½ inches); the 800 relay team of Reuteman, Malin, Miskowski and Joseph Savoldelli (1:35.54); and the 1,600 relay team of Reuteman, Collin Conzemius, Ryan Conzemius and Nick Drye (3:32.86).
Collin Conzemius also finished second in the 100 (11.03), Ryan Conzemius finished second in the 400 (52.63), Andrew Skemp finished second in the 1,600 (4:48.17) and fourth in the 3,200 (10:39.21), Damien Lee finished second in the discus (135-6) and Miskowski tied for second in the high jump (5-8).
In all, the Blugolds are sending 11 individual boys qualifiers to sectionals, along with four relays.
Onalaska Luther was led by junior Gavin Proudfoot, who won the shot put (45-4) and the discus (136-9), and junior Eli Bolstad, who won the pole vault (12-4) and was third in the long jump (17-8¼).
Bolstad was also part of the Knights' 1,600 relay team — along with Jacob Bruns, Justin Miller and Micah Schibbelhut — which finished second in 3:42.20.
Schibbelhut was also third in the 800 (2:03.70) and fourth in the pole vault (11-3).
Cashton junior Logan Perry was second in the shot put (43-½), freshman Jack Schlesner tied for second in the high jump (5-8), and sophomore Colin O'Neil finished fourth in the 200 (23.72) and long jump (17-7¾).
O'Neil, Jake Wall, Onesimo Tirado-Lopez and James Harter were part of second-place finishes in the 400 relay (45.93) and 800 relay (1:35.55). Tirado-Lopez also finished fourth in the 100 (11.83) for the Eagles, who were fifth as a team with 73.5 points.
Bangor, which got a second-place finish from freshman Sam Crenshaw in the pole vault (11-6), finished sixth with 38½ points.
Junior Dan Peterson won the 400 (51.64) and was third in the 200 (23.15) to lead Brookwood, which also won the 3,200 relay and finished seventh as a team with 37 points.
The Cashton girls finished second with 97 points, which was behind Royall (128) and narrowly ahead of Onalaska Luther (95) and Kickapoo/La Farge (93).
Senior Adelynn Hyatt led the way for the Eagles with wins in the 100 hurdles (15.41) and high jump (5-2).
She was also part of wins in the 400 relay (51.17) and 800 relay (1:47.60) with Braylee Hyatt, Jaiden Hansbery and Annie Schreier.
"We have potential," Adelynn Hyatt said. "I think running the relays is something that I've really enjoyed doing this year, and so hopefully we do it all the way to state."
Schreier also won the shot put (33-1½) and was third in the long jump (16-½), while Braylee Hyatt won the 100 (12.93).
Junior Paige Hoeft was second in the 300 hurdles (53.36), senior Izzi Mason was fourth in the 1,600 (6:13.26), and senior Emma Schlesner was fourth in the 400 (1:05.38).
The Knights were led by senior Grace Komay, who won the pole vault (7-6), while junior Daina Clemmensen was second in the pole vault (7-3) and senior Emmaline Hagedorn was second in the shot put (32-2).
Senior Cassie Warren was third in the 200 (28.05) and 400 (1:02.22), and sophomore Hayden Wihlm was third in the shot put (30-9½).
Aquinas senior Lilly Gyllander won the 300 hurdles (49.53) and was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.80).
The Blugolds finished fifth as a team with 87 points and had numerous second-place finishes, including from senior Karlie Meyer (800, 2:27.93; 1,600, 5:32.68), senior Grace Gyllander (long jump, 16-4¼; triple jump, 33-10¼) and their 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
Brookwood's 3,200 relay team of Amelia Muellenberg, Kimberlee Dowing, Margarita Silva and Lainey Teynor won the event in 10:31.14, and the Falcons finished sixth with 55 points.
Bangor, which finished seventh with 32 points, was led by a third-place finish from junior Madisyn Herman in the 100 hurdles (16.68).
Lancaster Sectional
LANCASTER — Junior Trinity Vento won the 200 (27.08) and was second in the 100 (13.11) for the De Soto girls, which finished eighth as a team with 44 points.
Junior Lilly Milliren finished second in the 100 hurdles (16.80) and the 300 hurdles (51.30), while senior Natalie Randa tied for second in the high jump (4-10).
Senior Cezar Garcia finished second in the boys high jump (6-0) and fourth in the discus (119-7) for the Pirates, who finished 10th as a team with 19 points.
