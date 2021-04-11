WIAA volleyball: Holmen earns second seed for upcoming sectional

The Holmen High School volleyball team has turned an unbeaten spring season into a No. 2 seed for an upcoming WIAA Division 1 sectional in Beaver Dam, Wis.

The Vikings put the finishing touch on a perfect spring by sweeping Central on Thursday, then came back to beat both Logan and Central in regional matches on Saturday to become one of four teams to play Tuesday in Beaver Dam.

The second-seeded Vikings play third-seeded DeForest in one semifinal at 4:15 p.m.. Top-seeded Sun Prairie plays fourth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial in the other, and the winners match up at 7 p.m.

Holmen has been anchored by a balanced attack at the net all season. Junior Mara Schmidt leads the team with 120 kills, and she is followed closely by seniors Raegan Boe (117) and Sydney Jahr (116).

Junior Ellie Kline has 343 digs to lead the Vikings' defense, but the team has been effective as a group in keeping the ball off the floor all season. Junior Kassie Mueller has 152 digs and junior Marissa Pederson another 99.

Sophomore Kyla Christnovich has 39 blocks and Kline a team-high 34 aces.

Cashton qualified for Division 2 sectional play and was awarded a third seed.