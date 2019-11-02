{{featured_button_text}}
Aquinas volleyball sectional

Aquinas High School senior Taylor Theusch and her teammates qualified for the WIAA girls volleyball tournament by beating Grantsburg in a Division 3 sectional final on Saturday night. The Blugolds also qualified in 2016.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

COLFAX, Wis. — The Aquinas High School volleyball team is headed back to the WIAA state tournament.

The fourth-ranked Blugolds completed their path to the Resch Center in Green Bay by knocking out eighth-ranked Grantsburg 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23 in a Division 3 sectional final Saturday in Colfax, Wis.

Aquinas last played in the state tournament three years ago and lost in three sets to Howards Grove during the semifinal round. Howards Grove went on to beat Oshkosh Lourdes Academy for the championship.

The four qualifying teams in Division 3 will be seeded, then play semifinal matches at the Resch Center on Friday morning. The championship match is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated.

