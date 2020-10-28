WIAA volleyball: La Crosse Aquinas meets Platteville in sectional semifinals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Blugolds will need that attack against Platteville, which has won nine straight matches. Two of those wins are over Dodgeville, which beat Platteville in five sets during an SWC match on Sept. 22.

The Hillmen, who were knocked out of last year’s sectional semifinals by eventual Division 2 state runner-up McFarland, are led by seniors Alayna Digman (144 kills, 45 blocks) and Maddie Cooley (133 kills, 32 blocks) at the net.

“They have a middle hitter (Digman) who does a really nice job and a right side who is a lefty (Cooley) and can put the ball wherever she wants to put it,” George said. “They run a higher ball in the middle than we are used to, so we hope that gives us a better chance to set up our blocks.”

George also said Platteville tends to defend at the net with single blocks instead of doubles, which could gives the Blugolds good angles to attack if it happens.

“They are a really good team,” George said. “But at the end of the day, our message is to play as well as we can and to the best of our ability.”

When the Blugolds are on their mark, it generally involves plenty of production from Weisbrod, a junior who had 21 kills in the regional championship win over the Panthers. She has 179 kills and .278 hitting percentage.