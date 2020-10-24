WIAA volleyball: Melrose-Mindoro taken out by C-FC

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We had to pick it up," Dinges said. "We played them how many times but it wasn't the team we were used to seeing. They improved 1,000 percent and that's awesome for them. We had to adjust a little bit to our game plan. But mainly, we just needed to wake up, shake the nerves off and play."

The Pirates took the message to heart and would go on to win 12 of the next 14 points to take the first set 25-20.

From there it was all C-FC, as they did a good job of keeping the pressure on Mel-Min with a balanced offensive attack that saw four Pirates finish with at least four kills. Senior outside hitter Lindsey Peterson was especially impressive, finishing with an efficient 10 kills on 14 attempts.

"It's nice to have a lot of numbers, because we can have a number of different girls play different spots," Peterson said. "We can all hit pretty good, so it's nice that we can mix it up and not just have it go to one person."

Baures echoed that feeling.

"It's amazing," said Baures, who finished with six kills and 10 digs. "We can play anywhere. If (Dinges) puts us somewhere else we can play there. I love it."