WIAA volleyball roundup: Logan, West Salem, Westby among those advancing to regional semifinals

The seventh-seeded Logan High School volleyball team looked to be in trouble during its WIAA Division 2 state volleyball regional quarterfinal against the 10th-seeded Prairie du Chien.

After losing the first set, the Rangers rallied off the next three to beat the Blackhawks 20-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-14.

Jazzy Davis had 16 kills for the Rangers to go with eight digs, four blocks and a service ace. Aca Dettwiler added 12 kills, 17 digs and a team-high 22 assists. Ella Boge led the Rangers in digs with 22 and service aces with four.

Logan will travel to second-seeded River Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday for a regional semifinal contest.

West Salem 3, Black River Falls 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (27-10) advanced to the next round in a dominant win over the Tigers 25-4, 25-13, 25-8 in their WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.

Jaden Hammes led West Salem with nine kills with Kendall Burkhamer adding five. Gen Norman had 17 assists and Morgan Kammel had 13 digs.

Bella Falcon led Black River Falls (4-21) with four kills, adding a service ace. Bre Nortman and Sienna Campbell each had five digs. Emma Blount had five assists.

Platteville 3, G-E-T 0

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Hillmen (20-16) won their opener against the Red Hawks (4-16) 25-9, 25-16, 25-18.

G-E-T was led by Sevannah Hynes’ five kills while Elyse Schoonover had four. Kaylee Gauge had nine assists.

Richland Center 3, Arcadia 0

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Hornets eliminated the Raiders from the bracket with a clean sweep 25-18, 25-14, 25-13.

Division 3

Westby 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (30-1), who are seeded first and ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches, took care of their first-round opponent — the Mustangs — in three sets, winning 25-14, 25-16, 25-7.

Bethany Roethel led the Norsemen with seven kills while Tricia Klum had 13 assists. Kennedy Brugggen had eight digs.

Viroqua 3, Riverdale 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (12-12) overcame a dropped first set against Riverdale to win in four 22-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-19.

Aaliyah Fox had a team-high 15 kills with Bryne Swenson not far behind with 15. Mara Anderson had 27 assists and Kami Delap had 26 digs. Both Anderson and Delap had a pair of service aces. Trixie Koppa had four blocks.

Onalaska Luther 3, Elk Mound 2

ONALASKA — The Knights opened the playoffs with a thriller against Elk Mound, going down to five sets before winning 25-14, 25-23, 20-25, 18-25, 15-8.

Fall Creek 3, Bangor 1

FALL CREEK, Wis. — The Cardinals were knotted at 1-1 after two sets with the Wolves, but their season came to an end in four during a 25-11, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23 loss.

Joeryn Freit had team-highs in kills with 12 and digs with 22. Gladys Bores had 11 kills and Nora Tucker had 14 digs. Bangor finishes the season with a 10-18 record.

Blair-Taylor 3, Whitehall 0

BLAIR — The Wildcats topped Whitehall and will move on to face Spring Valley at home Thursday.

Cashton 3, Durand-Arkansaw 1

CASHTON — The Eagles took care of the visitors from Durand-Arkansaw and will meet Luther in Onalaska on Thursday night.

Division 4

Wonewoc-Center 3, De Soto 0

WONEWOC, Wis. — The Pirates were no match for the top-seeded Wolves, finishing their season with a 2-21 record.

La Farge/Youth Initiative 3, Brookwood 0

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Falcons fell in straight sets to the fourth-seeded Wildcats on the road. Brookwood’s record for 2022 ends up being 15-16.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, St. Charles 1

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers picked up a home win over St. Charles in four sets 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17.