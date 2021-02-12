WIAA wrestling: De Soto duo chases medals in Division 3

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And Garcia has given them more and more as his career marched on. So has Garcia's confidence, which shifted from winning only marches he expected to win to expecting success in all situations.

"I think the Bi-State Classic when he was a junior did a lot for him," Johnson said. "He got to the quarterfinals and he was up at 220. He ended up seventh, but you could see things start to click in him. The next thing you know, he's 40-5, and he's arrived."

Watching Garcia take the strides he has is also a source of pride for the De Soto coaches, who are trying to grow a program that has only had a few wrestlers each season. Johnson said the roster will grow after increased participation in the middle school.

But expect Johnson and Rofsinger to sink everything they have in helping Garcia finish strong.

"This is a special thing with him," Johnson said. "He's our first four-year guy as coaches, and we hope it leads to a lot more of those."

BIGGEST CONTINGENT: Prairiei du Chien is taking seven Division 2 qualifiers to Adams-Friendship, and sophomore Rhett Koening is trying to become a two-time champion.

Koenig won at 106 pounds as a freshman and takes a 16-1 record into the 113-pound bracket on Saturday.