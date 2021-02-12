WIAA wrestling: De Soto duo chases medals in Division 3

De Soto High School wrestling coach Chad Johnson took on a new experience that coincided with the debut of Cezar Garcia as varsity competitor.
Johnson, a two-time WIAA Division 3 champion during his career with the Pirates before an All-American run at Augsburg University (Minn.), took a quick shine to Garcia as he battled through 182-pound brackets as a freshman.
Garcia lost more than he won, but he was starting at a tough spot for someone his age.
"That's not easy," said Johnson, who won high school championships at 215 as a junior and senior. "We talked a lot that year. We would go into the weigh-in room adjacent to the wrestling room and just talk about a lot of things.
"I think he was in some dark places sometimes as a kid because he was big, and when it came to wrestling, he had to wrestle (assistant coach) Rance (Nofsinger) and I. He was probably getting pretty roughed up."
Garcia just missed out on a .500 season but stuck with the sport and quickly turned a corner. Johnson wasn't surprised that it happened and couldn't be happier that Garcia has turned into a two-time state qualifier.
Garcia won 23 matches as sophomore and 40 as a junior state qualifier. He takes a 13-1 record into a big quarterfinal challenge at Wausau East -- the site of the Division 3 state tournament -- on Saturday.
Boyceville senior Trett Joles spent his first three seasons at 182, placing third as a freshman and winning championships as a sophomore and junior. Garcia drew Joles in the quarterfinal round after a tough sectional loss last weekend resulted in a runner-up finish.
He is joined in Wausau by junior teammate Aiden Brosinski (15-0), who has his eyes on a top finish at 152 pounds.
Brosinski won 40 matches and placed third at 138 a year ago. A quarterfinal win likely gets Brosinski a semifinal against top-ranked junior Kole Marko (15-0) of St. Croix Falls, and Marko already owns one state title.
"I think what was good for (Brosinski) this year is that he went to the (nonsanctioned but allowed by the WIAA) Wisconsin Dells Tournament this winter," Johnson said. "Aiden didn't place and other good kids from this area didn't place because the competition was so good.
"He really wrestled hard, but there's a difference in being on the gas pedal and being reckless. We ended up talking a lot with him about match strategy and being savvy on the mat. I feel real good about where he is with that right now."
Johnson is also thrilled with the strides Garcia has taken since that difficult freshman season.
"It sounds cliche to say, 'Yeah, we knew he would turn that corner,'" Johnson said of Garcia, also a football standout for the Pirates. "But you would see him explode on a shot and run through someone, and when you see spurts like that, you start to expect to see it more."
And Garcia has given them more and more as his career marched on. So has Garcia's confidence, which shifted from winning only marches he expected to win to expecting success in all situations.
"I think the Bi-State Classic when he was a junior did a lot for him," Johnson said. "He got to the quarterfinals and he was up at 220. He ended up seventh, but you could see things start to click in him. The next thing you know, he's 40-5, and he's arrived."
Watching Garcia take the strides he has is also a source of pride for the De Soto coaches, who are trying to grow a program that has only had a few wrestlers each season. Johnson said the roster will grow after increased participation in the middle school.
But expect Johnson and Rofsinger to sink everything they have in helping Garcia finish strong.
"This is a special thing with him," Johnson said. "He's our first four-year guy as coaches, and we hope it leads to a lot more of those."
BIGGEST CONTINGENT: Prairiei du Chien is taking seven Division 2 qualifiers to Adams-Friendship, and sophomore Rhett Koening is trying to become a two-time champion.
Koenig won at 106 pounds as a freshman and takes a 16-1 record into the 113-pound bracket on Saturday.
Senior Bradyn Saint (15-0) is also one to watch at 170 as he attempts to add to his medal collection with what could be a good chance at a championsip.
HIGH CITY HOPES: La Crosse will be represented by five wrestlers in Divisions 1 and 3.
Aquinas has four qualifiers in Division 3 brackets with three-time participant Joe Penchi (12-0) and solid contender at 145.
Freshmen Jake Fitzpartick (14-2, 106) and David Malin (15-1, 160) have developed quickly for the Blugolds, and sophomore Tate Flege (13-3) has moved past a successful freshman season by getting his first shot at a state medal.
Sophomore Cole Fitzpatrick (8-2) is a 106-pound qualifier in Kaukauna after sectional runner-up finish for Logan/Central last week.
UNBEATEN SEASONS ON THE LINE: Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T junior Tanner Andersen (19-0) and Westby junior Dylan Nottestad (19-0) put unbeaten records on the line in Division 2 and 3, respectively.
Andersen, a fourth-place finisher last season, is one of three undefeated qualifiers at 126 pounds, and Nottestad is the only qualifier in his 220 bracket with a perfect record.
Mason Baumgartner, Prairie du Chien
Cole Fitzpatrick, Logan/Central
Jake Fitzpatrick, Aquinas
Rhett Koenig, Prairie du Chien
Ryder Koenig, Prairie du Chien
Tate Flege, Aquinas
Tanner Andersen, Mel.-Min./G-E-T
Maddox Cejka, Prairie du Chien
Parker Kratochvill, Holmen
Luke Kramer, Prairie du Chien
Joe Penchi, Aquinas
Cale Anderson, Viroqua
Aiden Brosinski, De Soto
Matt Rogge, Prairie du Chien
David Malin, Aquinas
Carter Vetsch, Holmen
Bradyn Saint, Prairie du Chien
Cezar Garcia, De Soto
Dylan Nottestad, Westby
Chris Rogstad, Blair-Taylor
