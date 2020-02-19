You are the owner of this article.
WIAA wrestling: Holmen, Mel.-Min./G-E-T, Prairie du Chien qualify for team state
WIAA TEAM WRESTLING SECTIONALS

WIAA wrestling: Holmen, Mel.-Min./G-E-T, Prairie du Chien qualify for team state

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Holmen High School wrestling team is headed back to the WIAA team state tournament for a fourth time in a row.

The sixth-ranked Vikings made that goal a reality on Tuesday with a convincing 55-18 win over Waunakee in a Division 1 sectional final at Middleton High School.

Alex Pellowski mug

Pellowski

Holmen won eight matches by pin, and sixth-ranked senior Alex Pellowski (30-4) highlighted the victory by pinning 10th-ranked Kolby Heinz in 3 minutes, 2 seconds at 120 pounds.

Pellowski’s pin was part of another dominant performance by the lighter part of Holmen’s lineup. Parker Kratochvill (38-4) recorded a pin at 106, and that was followed by a pin by Sam Smith (38-3) at 113. Pellowski’s pin was followed by a 3-0 decision by Branson Beers (32-11) at 126.

Carter Vetsch (44-5) bumped up a weight class from Saturday’s regional score a pin at 160 to close out the dual.

Armandin Ranaivoson (19-18) started the dual with a pin at 170, and Drake Schams (38-4, 195), Adam Quam (7-3, 220) and Cooper Molling (5-1, 285) matched his pin to give the Vikings a commanding 24-3 lead after five matches.

Division 2

Baldwin-Woodville Sectional

BALDWIN, Wis. — Second-ranked Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T earned its third consecutive state berth by knocking off Baldwin-Woodville 44-21 in the semifinal round and sixth-ranked Medford 35-28 in the championship.

The Titans built a 35-6 lead in the final before Medford won the last five matches. Mel.-Min./G-E-T reeled off five straight wins in the middle of the dual against Baldwin-Woodville to advance to the final.

Eighth-ranked Hunter Andersen (34-10) gave the Titans a highlight against Baldwin-Woodville with an 11-1 major decision over ninth-ranked Max Ramberg. Fourth-ranked Tanner Andersen (37-9) also picked up an 11-7 win at 113 against Ty Fink, who received honorable mention to the state rankings.

Jaden Anderson (35-11) beat Medford’s Emett Grunwald 11-7 after Grunwald — ranked 10th at 152 — moved up to 160. Jacob Summers (37-8), who is ranked fifth, beat Clay Bowe, who is ranked fourth, by pin at 3:47 at 182. Medford’s Jake Rau, ranked first at 220, moved up to 285 and beat Trevor Daffinson (25-4) by a score of 6-5.

Lodi Sectional

LODI, Wis. — Third-ranked Prairie du Chien became a sectional champion for the first time by beating Richland Center 65-18 and eighth-ranked Lodi 40-30.

The Blackhawks won the first six matches to take the advantage against Richland Center and four of the first five to take control of Lodi.

Bradyn Saint mug

B. Saint

Second-ranked Rhett Koenig (45-5) gave Prairie du Chien a big win against Lodi by beating fourth-ranked Parker Heintz 4-2 in sudden victory at 106, and sixth-ranked Bradyn Saint (43-5) knocked off fourth-ranked Sawyer Helmbrecht 5-4 at 170.

Senior Tyler Hannah (47-0) remained unbeaten at 195 with two first-period pins.

Division 3

Brookwood Sectional

ONTARIO — Eighth-ranked Aquinas beat 10th-ranked Riverdale 52-21 before falling to third-ranked Fennimore 51-21 in the championship dual.

Tate Flege mug

Flege

Aquinas senior Clay Berra (29-8), who is ranked eighth in the state at 285, pulled out a 2-0 win over seventh-ranked Dawson Wilmot of Riverdale. Fifth-ranked teammate Tate Flege (32-5) took care of Fennimore’s seventh-ranked Brett Birchman by pin (3:33).

Zach DeGroot (14-6, 195) and Riley Klar (27-8) both won twice for the Blugolds.

