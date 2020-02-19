WIAA wrestling: Holmen, Mel.-Min./G-E-T, Prairie du Chien qualify for team state

BALDWIN, Wis. — Second-ranked Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T earned its third consecutive state berth by knocking off Baldwin-Woodville 44-21 in the semifinal round and sixth-ranked Medford 35-28 in the championship.

The Titans built a 35-6 lead in the final before Medford won the last five matches. Mel.-Min./G-E-T reeled off five straight wins in the middle of the dual against Baldwin-Woodville to advance to the final.

Eighth-ranked Hunter Andersen (34-10) gave the Titans a highlight against Baldwin-Woodville with an 11-1 major decision over ninth-ranked Max Ramberg. Fourth-ranked Tanner Andersen (37-9) also picked up an 11-7 win at 113 against Ty Fink, who received honorable mention to the state rankings.

Jaden Anderson (35-11) beat Medford’s Emett Grunwald 11-7 after Grunwald — ranked 10th at 152 — moved up to 160. Jacob Summers (37-8), who is ranked fifth, beat Clay Bowe, who is ranked fourth, by pin at 3:47 at 182. Medford’s Jake Rau, ranked first at 220, moved up to 285 and beat Trevor Daffinson (25-4) by a score of 6-5.

Lodi Sectional

LODI, Wis. — Third-ranked Prairie du Chien became a sectional champion for the first time by beating Richland Center 65-18 and eighth-ranked Lodi 40-30.