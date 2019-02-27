HOLMEN — Coach Jason Lulloff is a lot more comfortable getting his Holmen High School wrestling team ready for the WIAA team state tournament this week than he was last year.
The Vikings talk about expectations before the season, during it and after it. Lulloff is a strong proponent of setting and reaching goals.
Holmen is one of the top Division 1 programs in the state right now, but that is something relatively new.
The Vikings were expected to do well at last year’s state tournament and did by advancing to the championship bout before losing to Stoughton 31-29.
“Last year was weird for me,” Lulloff said on Wednesday. “I’m used to the underdog role.
“I like the rush of us being the only ones who know how good we are and the only ones who think we can go out there and win.
“We’re still somewhat unrecognized.”
Holmen is seeded fourth for Friday’s Division 1 quarterfinal duals at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse, and if Lulloff enjoys the underdog role, he has a good matchup against fifth-seeded Kaukauna at 5:30 p.m.
The Galloping Ghosts are making their 17th team state appearance and have won four titles. Kaukauna won Division 1 from 2014-2017 before falling to Stoughton in last year’s semifinals.
“I like it,” Lulloff said of the matchup. “To my knowledge, we have never beaten Kaukauna, so it’s a good opportunity for us.
“They are also a model program like Wisconsin Rapids used to be, and I think it’s going to be an exciting dual.”
The winner faces either top-seeded Stoughton or eighth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead in a semifinal after the quarterfinals are completed. The championship dual is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T is a Division 2 qualifier and wrestles Saturday. The Titans are seeded third and open against second-seeded Freedom.
The Vikings will be an enigma of sort for opponents after having four qualifiers in last weekend’s individual state tournament. Those who qualified wrestled well, but other teams in the Division 1 field had many more competing at the Kohl Center.
“I think there will be a curiosity about us,” Lulloff said. “I think there may have been people saying, ‘Hey, those four who were here were pretty good, but where’s the rest of the team.’
“The other teams we’ll see had eight, nine guys there.”
Holmen won its fourth straight MVC championship this season and has qualified for team state a third straight time. That experience puts it on a level playing field with the other successful teams that surround them in the bracket.
Kaukauna had five state qualifiers and was led by a runner-up finish from Jaden Verhagen (43-10) at 106 pounds. That will be the matchup that awaits Holmen freshman Parker Kratochvill (40-9).
Bryson Alsteen (48-6) placed fourth for Kaukauna at 182, and that should provide a another great challenge for Holmen junior and state qualifier Drake Schams (39-12). Alsteen pinned Schams last weekend.
The Vikings showed all season that they have a solid lineup from beginning to end, and this is another chance to show it.
Two-time state runner-up Kalyn Jahn (48-3), a senior at 170, and fifth-place junior Alex Pellowski (43-11) at 113 were Holmen’s top performers last weekend, but they have plenty of talent around them.
While last season’s performance made improving on it tough, it’s still possible for a team that tries to take another step forward every year. The next step is available at a loud venue that holds a ton of history in the Fieldhouse.
“I love that it’s there,” Lulloff said. “The Kohl Center gets loud, but it’s a distant loud. This is different.
“I remember in our dual against Burlington (a 27-26 semifinal win) last year knowing that the guys had zero chance to hear me as a coach. It was ridiculous, but it was also a lot of fun to be in that atmosphere.”