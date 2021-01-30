WIAA wrestling: Holmen wins regional, advances seven to Division 1 sectional

HOLMEN — Saturday marked a transition of sorts for the high school wrestling community.
After spending a shortened regular season filled with as many dual meets as they could schedule, which wasn’t very many, wrestlers turned their focus from team to individual for the first time.
They saw their names in brackets and looked at the path to a title for the first time, and Holmen adapted to that transition very well in the Bernie L. Ferry Field House.
The second-ranked Vikings outscored the field, crowned four champions and advanced seven wrestlers out of the WIAA Division 1 regional it hosted. That number may pale in comparison to recent years, but tournament procedure allowed for two sectional qualifiers in Division rather than the traditional four.
“Usually, we’re taking just about the whole team (to the sectional),” Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said. “This year that’s a little different, and I hope we have enough for next week.”
The Vikings would also typically be preparing for a team sectional in a few days, but the format has changed, and team state qualifiers will be the top two teams from next week’s individual sectionals.
The good thing for Holmen is that it had a number of performances on Saturday that show it’s ready for a sectional that also includes seventh-ranked D.C. Everest, eighth-ranked Bay Port and ninth-ranked Marshfield.
Senior Carter Vetsch (12-1) had little trouble destroying his 170-pound bracket, while freshman Preston Kratochvill (13-0), junior Parker Kratochvill (12-1) and junior Tyler Jahn (8-4) did the same at 126, 132 and 138, respectively.
Senior Sam Smith (8-4, 120), junior Branson Beers (11-2, 145) and junior Kyle Gerold (8-5, 160) will compete alongside those champions next week after they recorded second-place finishes.
Tomah went home with four sectional qualifiers — Jacob Van Hoof (12-3, 113), Benny Bemis (7-6, 132), Thor Lass (13-2, 195) and Willie Bowie (8-4, 285) — and Lass won a championship.
Sparta received championships from Corbin Hauser (14-1, 182) and Madden Connelly (6-1, 285) and a second-place showing from Hayden Brueggemann (10-3, 220).
Logan/Central advanced champion Cole Fitzpatrick (6-1, 106) and Ellefson, while Onalaska/Luther celebrated second-place sectional qualifier Joshua Stuebs (9-2, 152).
Vetsch won his semifinal by pin before beating Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson 15-2 in the championship bout.
“He’s a great competitor,” Vetsch said of Ellefson (6-2). “But I had trust in my preparation for the tournament. My week of practice was very good.”
Vetsch, ranked sixth at his weight by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, now prepares for a tough Wausau East Sectional that includes fourth-ranked Jacob Hansen of Hudson and fifth-ranked Freddy Lehrke of D.C. Everest.
Only two of the three will advance to the individual state meet in Kaukauna on Feb. 13.
“Carter has been a tough out for anybody in any tournament and has been since he was a freshman,” Lulloff said. “He’s just a tough guy to wrestle. He’s right there with just about anybody in the state.
“He’s funky to wrestle because it might look like someone has him where they want him, and then he uses his flexibility or strength, and suddenly he pops out on top. His technique is also very good, and all of that makes him a tough out.”
Preston Kratochvill won both of his matches by pin, ending the first one in 1:29 and the second — over Wisconsin Rapids’ Josh Black — in 1:10. It was an impressive postseason debut for the freshman.
He credited his main practice partners — Smith, brother Parker Kratochvill and Xavier Palmer — for helping him evolve into a force during his first season with the team.
“They really push me,” Preston Kratochvill said. “Sam is a really tough guy who has helped me a lot with my shots and leg defense.
“Parker really pushes me, though. He beats me most of the time, but I can beat him sometimes.”
