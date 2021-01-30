WIAA wrestling: Holmen wins regional, advances seven to Division 1 sectional

Only two of the three will advance to the individual state meet in Kaukauna on Feb. 13.

“Carter has been a tough out for anybody in any tournament and has been since he was a freshman,” Lulloff said. “He’s just a tough guy to wrestle. He’s right there with just about anybody in the state.

“He’s funky to wrestle because it might look like someone has him where they want him, and then he uses his flexibility or strength, and suddenly he pops out on top. His technique is also very good, and all of that makes him a tough out.”

Preston Kratochvill won both of his matches by pin, ending the first one in 1:29 and the second — over Wisconsin Rapids’ Josh Black — in 1:10. It was an impressive postseason debut for the freshman.

He credited his main practice partners — Smith, brother Parker Kratochvill and Xavier Palmer — for helping him evolve into a force during his first season with the team.

“They really push me,” Preston Kratochvill said. “Sam is a really tough guy who has helped me a lot with my shots and leg defense.

“Parker really pushes me, though. He beats me most of the time, but I can beat him sometimes.”

