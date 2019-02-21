The first round of Division 1 matchups at the WIAA individual state wrestling meet have concluded, and the Coulee Region has four competitors moving on to the quarterfinal round later today.
Holmen sophomore Alex Pellowski and seniors Kalyn Jahn and Jesse Fiers will be joined by Sparta's Garet Pfaff in the quarterfinals, which are getting underway shortly.
Pellowski (41-9, 113 pounds) beat Janesville Craig's Juan Armas 11-0 in his first match, and Jahn (46-2, 170) needed just 42 seconds to take care of Sussex Hamilton's Connor Sinks.
Pfaff (29-9, 220) earned a 5-3 sudden victory over Pewaukee's Josh Keskinen (43-8) 5-3, and Fiers (41-10), pinned Kenosha Tremper's Connor Rosko in 4:48.
Logan/Central's Dylan Ellefson (35-10, 113), Sparta's Jon Bailey (33-2, 120), Tomah's Marques Fritsche (42-8, 160) and Holmen's Drake Schams (38-11, 182) were all defeated in their first-round matches of the Division 1 brackets.