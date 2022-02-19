WIARA ski and snowboard: A/O/WS's Cooper Callaway retains title in boys snowboard slalom

Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem snowboarder Cooper Callaway retained his title in the boys slalom in the WIARA ski and snowboard championships on Saturday at Mt. La Crosse.

The senior finished the event in 22.7 seconds and won by more than 2.5 seconds; he won the slalom in 23.6 seconds last year.

Callaway also took second in the giant slalom in 36.46 seconds on Saturday — just behind Waukesha's AJ George (36.33) — and third in boardercross in 34.79 seconds.

A/O/WS freshman Bodie Callaway followed his older brother in the slalom (second, 25.25) and giant slalom (third, 36.72).

Central/Logan's Luke Koch finished eighth in the slalom (28.06) and 12th in the giant slalom (41.72).

A/O/WS senior Brooklyn Waldner took second in the girls snowboard slalom (29.17) behind Marshfield's Remi Kahler (27.65) and was fifth in the giant slalom (44.4).

Central/Logan junior Santana Carranza finished eighth in the girls boardercross (42.30) and ninth in the giant slalom (46.53).

The skiing portion of the championships starts Sunday with the girls super-G, the boys giant slalom and the girls slalom and continues Monday with the boys slalom, the girls giant slalom and the boys super-G.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0