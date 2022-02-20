WIARA ski and snowboard: A/O/WS's Sackman, Central/Logan's Kovacs earn top-15 finishes

Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem freshman Cullen Sackman and Central/Logan sophomore Stefan Kovacs earned top-15 finishes in the boys giant slalom in the WIARA ski and snowboard championships on Sunday at Mt. La Crosse.

Sackman took 11th in 32.84 seconds, and Kovacs followed in 12th in 32.86.

A/O/WS freshmen Patrick Gundersen finished 24th (33.66) in the giant slalom, while Central/Logan freshman Benedict Althoff was 25th (33.81).

A/O/WS sophomore Emily Bakalars was the top girls finisher on Sunday; she was 64th in the super-G (42.7). A/O/WS senior Lizzie Wintheiser followed in 77th in the super-G (43.65).

Bakalars was also 66th in the slalom (55.51), while Wintheiser was 74th (57.3).

The championships continue Monday with the boys slalom, the girls giant slalom and the boys super-G.

