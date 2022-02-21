 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WIARA SKI AND SNOWBOARD

WIARA ski and snowboard: Central/Logan's Stefan Kovacs fifth in boys super-G

WIARA Ski and Snowboard Championchips at Mt. La Crosse

Central/Logan sophomore Stefan Kovacs took fifth in the boys skiing super-G in the WIARA ski and snowboard championships at Mt. La Crosse.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Central/Logan sophomore Stefan Kovacs took fifth in the boys skiing super-G on the final day of the WIARA ski and snowboard championships on Monday at Mt. La Crosse.

Kovacs finished in 39.89 seconds — 1.39 seconds behind Arrowhead's Alex Deubel, who won the event.

Kovacs was also 33rd in the slalom (44.84) on Monday after placing 12th in the giant slalom (32.86) on Sunday, which gave him 11th place in the combined.

Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem freshman Cullen Sackman earned a pair of top-20 finishes on Monday, taking 13th in the slalom (42.03) and 18th in the super-G (40.65). 

Sackman also finished 11th in the giant slalom (32.84) on Sunday, putting him in ninth in the combined.

Central/Logan junior Erik Moore finished 24th in the slalom (43.51) and 30th in the super-G (41.77), while A/O/WS freshman Patrick Gundersen was 25th in the super-G (41.47).

A/O/WS sophomore Emily Bakalars was the area's top girls skier on Monday, taking 47th in the giant slalom (41.16). She was 64th in the super-G (42.7) and 66th in the slalom (55.51) on Sunday to finish 48th in the combined.

MORE ONLINE

For more photos from the WIARA ski and snowboard championships and results from Saturday and Sunday's events, go to lacrossetribune.com.

