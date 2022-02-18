WIARA ski and snowboard championships set for this weekend at Mt. La Crosse

The state’s best high school skiers and snowboarders are set to compete in the WIARA ski and snowboard championships this weekend at Mt. La Crosse, including an area snowboarder who will look to retain his title in the boys slalom.

Friday served as a practice day for the athletes, and competition begins Saturday with all of the snowboarding events — first boardercross, then the giant slalom and the slalom. Skiing starts Sunday with the girls super-G, the boys giant slalom and the girls slalom and continues Monday with the boys slalom, the girls giant slalom and the boys super-G.

Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem senior Cooper Callaway won the boys snowboarding slalom last year in 23.6 seconds and should be in the hunt to repeat this year. Callaway recently qualified to compete at next month’s USASA national championships and is the top-ranked boys slalom snowboarder in the country for ages 17-18, according to the USASA.

Callaway also took third in the snowboarding giant slalom last year, and younger brother Bodie Callaway gives A/O/WS a nice one-two punch in the snowboarding events. Bodie Callaway, a freshman, is ranked second in the country in the boys snowboarding slalom by the USASA for ages 15-16.

A/O/WS senior Brooklyn Waldner and Central/Logan junior Santana Carranza could challenge for podium spots in the girls snowboarding events.

Waldner was eighth in the giant slalom at state last year, and four athletes who finished ahead of her were seniors. She also finished 16th in boardercross.

Carranza finished 16th in the slalom last year and 19th in the giant slalom.

Central/Logan sophomore Stefan Kovacs and junior Erik Moore are among the Coulee Region’s top returners in the boys skiing events, while A/O/WS sophomore Lars Gundersen and freshmen Patrick Gundersen and Cullen Sackman have also had solid seasons.

Kovacs was 17th in the giant slalom last year, while Moore was 17th in the slalom. Lars Gundersen finished 30th in the giant slalom last year, but both Patrick Gundersen and Sackman are seeded ahead of him this year.

Central/Logan sophomore Lauren Tobin, senior Natalie Beck and freshman Elizabeth Tucker are among the area’s top-seeded girls skiers along with A/O/WS senior Lizzie Wintheiser and sophomore Emily Bakalars.

Tobin finished 77th and Bakalars 80th in the slalom last year, while Beck was 91st in the super-G and Wintheiser was in the top 95 in all three disciplines.

Central/Logan sophomore Bryn Moore took 75th in the slalom, 79th in the giant slalom and 79th in the in the super-G last year but is seeded last on the team.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

