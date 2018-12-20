WEST SALEM — Any time the West Salem/Bangor boys hockey team got something going on Thursday night, Ryan Wink and the Aquinas co-op team had a quick answer.
Aquinas senior Matt Jankowski scored with 58 seconds left in the second period, just eight seconds after the Panthers drew within one goal, and Wink recorded a hat trick for the Avalanche en route to a 7-3 win in front of approximately 400 fans in the second game at West Salem’s new hockey facility, known as the “Panther Den.”
“You can’t ask for much better than that for an answer, eight seconds later,” Aquinas co-op coach Charlie Marshall said. “It was a good shot, right off the faceoff, and that’s about what we could look for there.”
The Avalanche (6-3) got on the scoreboard quickly, as Holmen senior Connor Hefti flipped the puck toward the net from near center ice as the Aquinas co-op was prepping for a line change. A fortuitous bounce skipped past Panthers goaltender Sterling Skrede with 14:20 remaining in the first period.
“It’s good momentum for the guys,” Marshall said of the quick score. “We’re pretty slow starters, usually, and have a tough time in the first period, so getting a lucky bounce really got us going.”
A five-minute major penalty by West Salem senior Brendan Holt allowed the Avalanche to take advantage of an extended power play, during which Wink, a Holmen senior, gave the Aquinas co-op a 2-0 advantage on an elevated shot from the point.
A heads-up play by senior Alex Jackson got the Panthers (2-6) on the scoreboard with five minutes left in the first period, as he tracked down his initial shot attempt on the left side of the net, and then slipped the follow-up effort past Aquinas junior Jack Coleman to make it a 2-1 game.
Jackson’s goal came on one of a late flurry of shot attempts by West Salem/Bangor, but the Avalanche still held a 12-9 shot advantage after one period.
Aquinas senior Hunter Schultz doubled the advantage for the Avalanche midway through the second period, and a flurry of alternating late goals allowed Aquinas to holdonto a two-goal lead at 5-3 entering the third period.
The Panthers’ Caleb Young scored with 4:20 left in the second period, but Wink answered shortly thereafter with a beautiful back-handed goal from the left side.
Senior Grant LeDoux scored with 1:06 left in the second period to cut the deficit to a 4-3 Avalanche lead. Wink scored his third goal of the night on an assist from Cody Dirks with 3:01 to play, while Schultz added the final tally with 8.9 seconds to play.
The Aquinas co-op lost three consecutive games after starting the season 4-0, but have bounced back with a pair of wins, much to Marshall’s pleasure.
“We’re about where we want to be right now, but we’re not where we need to be for the playoffs,” Marshall said. “We had a real tough week with Onalaska, Homestead and Beaver Dam. They’re all good teams, but we’re trending in the right direction.”