Wisconsin bill makes harassing sports officials a crime

“Youth sports are the training ground for umpires and referees,” Democratic state Rep. Don Vruwink, of Milton, said in a statement. He and Republican state Rep. Todd Novak, of Dodgeville, are lead co-sponsors of the bill.

“If sports officials are verbally abused or physically threatened when they are just starting out, they are likely to quit the job and never come back," Vruwink said.

Vruwink said he has been a coach, referee and umpire.

“I have seen a disturbing increase in unruly behavior fans," he said. ”This bill is intended to send a message that there are consequences for bad behavior."

The proposal would apply to high school games and any sporting event that's open to the public . A sports official is defined as a referee, umpire, linesman, timekeeper, inspector, judge, or person who performs similar functions. They could be paid or unpaid.

Under current law, harassing or striking someone is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Under the bill, any actions that cause harm to a sports official, or put them in fear of being harmed, would be classified as the highest level misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both.