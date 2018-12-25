Bronson Koenig sat on the floor of La Crosse’s Martial Arts America with a knee bent one way and his torso turned the other.
Fred Nicklaus, who owns the business, spoke quietly — softer than the Def Leppard song that filled the near-empty room — when he explained the benefits of the stretching exercise they were doing.
Koenig grimaced as he finished a 40-minute workout in a very familiar room during a time he never expected to be in his hometown. He probably hasn’t spent this much time in La Crosse since he was a student at Aquinas High School.
“It feels a little weird,” he said about a visit that has now lasted a month. “I’m not used to being here this long.”
Koenig was supposed to be in Montenegro — or wherever the KK Mornar Bar basketball team had a game. That’s where he was from late August until his team lost a one-sided EuroCup game to Unicaja Malaga on Nov. 21.
The 111-76 loss wasn’t the reason Koenig opted to leave the team, just something that helped force him into action on a decision he had been debating for awhile. Koenig’s time in a place that just never felt comfortable was up.
“There was some adversity for me there, but, like I’ve said, I’m still grateful for the experience,” Koenig said after the workout with Nicklaus. “Going there still put me in a place I needed to be.
“The coach gave me an opportunity, and I feel like I ran with it.”
Koenig, 24, shot the ball well and earned his share of time on local highlight reels with his playmaking abilities over the course of 18 games against EuroCup and Adriatic League competition.
He shot 44.4 percent from the 3-point line (48-for-108) and posted averages of 12.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds while starting 10 times.
“I hope I played well enough to open some doors that lead me to a better fit,” Koenig said.
Those doors, Koenig hopes, will be easier to open through the hiring of a new agent. Koenig signed last week with Misko Raznatovic, a Serbian lawyer and sports agent, after deciding a change in representation had to be made.
“He’s the best agent in Europe,” Koenig said of Raznatovic, a former player whose NBA clients have included Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Philadelphia’s Dario Saric and Cleveland’s Cedi Osman. “He’s had guys in the NBA and guys in the EuroLeague, which a lot of people believe is the top level below the NBA.”
Whether you listen to what he says or just sit back and observe mannerisms as Koenig speaks, it’s apparent that he is confident there is another landing spot coming around the bend.
His experiences since completing a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin have been eye-opening. He started out signing a two-way contract and playing in the NBA Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks.
That ended with a release and brief opportunity with the Chicago Bulls, who put him with the Windy City Bulls of the G League. Koenig soon shifted to the G League’s Grand Rapids Drive (Detroit Pistons), for whom he played one season before heading overseas for the first time.
Each experience included good and bad experiences, but none — Montenegro included — swayed his interest away from playing in the best league he can find.
Koenig loves basketball, and he showed during his longest playing stops — Grand Rapids, where he averaged 9.8 points per game and shot 40.3 percent from the 3-point line, and Mornar Bar — that he can play.
The business side of the sport has been learned, but the excitement of what could happen next is what projected when Koenig talked about all things basketball — growing up and watching players like Scott Christopherson and Lukas Holland; his careers as a Blugold and Badger — last week.
“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” he said with a confident smile. “I feel like I showed what I can do while I was there (Montenegro).”
Koenig, who helped the Blugolds win two WIAA Division 3 state championships, thinks Raznatovic, the founder of the BeoBasket agency, can be the guy to get him where he wants to go. The agent’s first mission is to get Koenig released from his Mornar Bar contract.
The next logical step forward is the EuroLeague, and Raznatovic has solid connections there.
Koenig’s biggest selling points in moving on are probably court vision and shooting ability. He has also shown the ability to change his game, according to Aquinas girls basketball coach Dave Donarski, who was an assistant boys basketball coach for the Blugolds when Koenig played for them.
“He has transitioned from being a point guard who always has to have the ball in his hands,” Donarski said. “He’s had some challenges, but he took them on in the G League and got even better when he played in Montenegro.
“He shot the ball very well and played very well when he was there.”
Koenig didn’t get those chances during his tenures with the Bucks and Bulls, which was frustrating after breaking Wisconsin’s record for career 3-pointers and spending time in the national spotlight that accompanied four deep NCAA Tournament runs.
He will remembered forever by many for the buzzer-beating 3-pointer he hit to give the Badgers a 66-63 win over Xavier and trip to the Sweet 16 when he was a junior. Koenig is asked about it regularly.
“It’s a shot and play I’m going to remember the rest of my life,” Koenig said of the step-back 3 from the right corner that kept alive a run that ended in the championship game. “Every basketball camp I do, wherever I am, they ask me to do that shot over, and I can never hit it again.
“I guess it was a one-time deal.”
Fast-forwarding to his current situation, Koenig is certainly comfortable playing the point — it is his preferred position — but playing shooting guard is something he has shown he can do, too.
But he can’t do either until he finds a place to do them. Adapting to another new home is the following challenge.
“It sounds glamorous, doesn’t it?” Donarski said. “You think you just get to to go play basketball, but it’s a lot more than that.
“It’s time away from your friends and your family. You can run into barriers with language and other things, so there is that side of it, too.”
Koenig can’t say that the next opportunity will come soon or guarantee — despite his confidence — that it will come at all, but he is chomping at the bit for something to happen and feels like it will with the help of Raznatovic.
