Bronson Koenig takes a shot over an Oklahoma City Blue player in an NBA G League game in 2017. Koenig, an Aquinas High School graduate, recently departed from European team, and is in the process of looking for a new team.
It is December, and Bronson Koenig doesn’t have a basketball team.
Technically, he does, but an excursion to Montenegro didn’t end the way Koenig had hoped.
KK Mornar Bar, a professional basketball team that plays in the Adriatic League and Eurocup, still owns Koenig’s rights, but Koenig has come home to La Crosse. While his agent works on a release from the team, the former University of Wisconsin star is preparing for the next step of his career through local resources.
He has run with the Aquinas High School girls basketball team and practiced with the Central boys basketball team. Koenig spent some part of almost every day last week with Fred Nicklaus at his Martial Arts America business.
“It wasn’t the right fit,” Koenig said Friday about his first European basketball experience. “That’s the best way to say it.
“I appreciate the opportunity I was given, but it wasn’t the right fit.”
Koenig, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 12.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds while starting 10 of the 18 games he played. He made 48 of 108 3-pointers (44.4 percent) in building a case for his next stop, wherever it may be.
Koenig feels good about the progress he made as a player and the resume additions he made while playing in Montenegro and before it with the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA’s G League.
Now, he will wait to see if it leads to a bigger chance.
The natural progression, if he stays in Europe, is to move to the 16-team EuroLeague. Koenig, however, isn’t sure how long the process of finding a team could take at this point. Even if interest from a EuroLeague program exists, the process of getting back on the court could take some time.
“I don’t know how long I’m here (in La Crosse) or when I will play again,” Koenig said. “All I can do to get ready to play when the chance comes, get my body in the best shape I can..
“I feel like I’m in a good spot. I feel like I showed what I can do while I was there (Montenegro).”
