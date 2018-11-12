Aquinas High School and University of Wisconsin graduate Bronson Koenig made five fourth-quarter 3-pointers and six in an 11-minute span, but they weren't enough to bring Montenegro's KK Mornar Bar basketball team back in a 99-95 loss to Buducnost in a game Sunday.
Koenig played 20 minutes and scored 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the 3-point line. He also hit one shot from inside the arc and a free throw while adding four rebounds and an assist. Koenig made most of his 3-pointers while guarded heavily and nearly spearheaded comeback victory.
Koenig is averaging 13 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds for Mornar Bar in seven league games. Mornar Bar also has a Eurocup schedule, and Koenig is averaging 12.7 points, 2.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds after his team has played six games on that schedule.
Here is a look at all six of Koenig's 3-pointers in his latest game:
